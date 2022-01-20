Building Safety Fund work yet to be completed on any social housing blocks

The details emerged in a government update on Building Safety Fund figures, which showed that none of the remediation work on the 47 social sector buildings where remediation work has started has been completed, compared to 15 out of 90 private sector buildings.

Of the 168 buildings on which remediation work has started, 18 have been completed.

Of the 31 buildings with both aluminium composite material (ACM) and non-ACM cladding systems that have had remediation start on site, three have been completed.