Building Safety Fund work yet to be completed on any social housing blocks

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None of the social housing blocks granted building safety funding have had their remediation work completed yet, the latest figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) have revealed.
The details emerged in a government update on Building Safety Fund figures, which showed that none of the remediation work on the 47 social sector buildings where remediation work has started has been completed, compared to 15 out of 90 private sector buildings.
Of the 168 buildings on which remediation work has started, 18 have been completed.
Of the 31 buildings with both aluminium composite material (ACM) and non-ACM cladding systems that have had remediation start on site, three have been completed.
The Building Safety Fund was launched in May 2020 after chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that the government would be providing £1bn in funding to remove dangerous non-ACM cladding from buildings taller than 18 metres.
In 2021, the government announced that it would be increasing the funding by £3.5bn. Last week housing secretary Michael Gove said he would raising a further £4bn from developers to go towards the removal of unsafe cladding on buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.
So far the government has approved £976m for the remediation of non-ACM cladding – £851m for the private sector and £125m for the social sector.
However, as of 31 December 2021, the Building Safety Fund’s total expenditure, including social and private sector spend, was only £219m.
The fund has so far received 2,825 private sector registrations, of which 791 (862 buildings) are proceeding with an application for funding.
Of the 218 social sector grant claims reviewed, just over half (108) have been approved.
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