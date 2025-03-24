Building Safety Levy delayed by a year after house builders’ warning

The tax, which aims to raise £3.4bn over a decade to fix building safety defects on mid-rise blocks of flats, will come into force a year later than the proposed date of autumn 2025.

In a consultation response on Monday, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the delay would give time for councils and the Building Safety Regulator to prepare for the levy and for housing developers to factor the cost into their financial plans.

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “This government is determined to make Britain’s homes safer by making developers pay their fair share to fix unsafe buildings through the Building Safety Levy.

“We have extended the timeline to give developers more time to factor levy costs into their plans while continuing to support them to build safe homes, and at the same time we are continuing to work quickly to fix buildings with unsafe cladding through our Remediation Acceleration Plan.”