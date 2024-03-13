Building safety regime in Wales will apply to all buildings of two or more homes regardless of height #UKhousing

Ms James said the Building Safety Programme in Wales will focus on both the issues posed by external cladding and on internal fire safety issues.

She also extended the deadline for building inspectors to be registered with the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) from 6 April to 30 September after “listening to concerns” over the timeframe.

Any exemptions to the rules will be laid out in legislation at a later date.

In a statement outlining details of the Welsh government’s approach, Julie James said: “It is our intention to go significantly further than the [regime] introduced in England via the Building Safety Act 2022.”

The programme has been developed as part of Welsh Labour’s co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru. Senedd officials have consulted a range of stakeholders, including tenants, homeowners, housing chairs and local authorities in creating the new system.

Management consultancy Adroit Economics has been commissioned to undertake an economic examination, including a cost-benefit analysis, of the proposals.

Once the cost and resourcing implications on councils are more clearly understood, officials will develop a plan to support a transition period.

In July, the Welsh government confirmed that all the house builders that signed up to the developers’ pact to remediate buildings with fire safety issues have set out plans for completing the work, despite concerns raised by a resident group.

Ms James said: “Lessons from the Grenfell tragedy highlighted the need for clear accountability in relation to those who own and manage relevant buildings.

“The Building Safety (Wales) Bill will establish a robust and coherent regulatory system, creating clear lines of accountability, imposing a range of statutory duties on relevant ‘duty-holders’ in respect of the relevant parts of a multi-occupied residential building.”

Work is also under way to reach out to smaller developers that fall outside the terms of the developers’ pact, with the Welsh government committed to providing support to developers that cannot cover the full cost of works.

Any building whose developer has ceased trading or is not identifiable for any reason will fall under the responsibility of the government.