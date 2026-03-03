Building Safety Regulator cuts Gateway 2 legacy backlog to three cases

It will focus on strengthening BSR resource capacity, improving internal processes and supporting the industry to submit higher-quality applications.

The BSR also provided an update on its Innovation Unit (IU), a dedicated team of registered building inspectors, technical engineers and regulatory leads which handles complex new build projects.

In the 12-week period, the IU made 27 decisions, of which 10 were in London. Eleven applications have now been approved, with a median approval time of 18 weeks.

For applications post-validation, 33% have been approved (up 3% from last month) and 33% rejected. The remainder are under active account management.

The BSR said this meant it was continuing to work to reach approvals despite applicants having failed to demonstrate sufficient evidence to warrant approval at 12 weeks.

The IU is currently managing 123 live new build applications, representing 26,224 units. Of those cases, 69 are for projects in the capital.

Charlie Pugsley, the BSR’s acting chief executive officer, said: “We continue to see improvements to the numbers of decisions being made for new build applications, and the numbers of safe homes being made available for the future.

“We also continue to engage even more closely with applicants to help improve the quality of those applications and that continues to see tangible results that will make a real difference.

“However, we recognise that current determination times are falling short of our targets for remediation.

“Our remediation improvement plan, which will be formally announced and rolled out operationally over the coming weeks, will represent a targeted package of focused measures to reset the system.

“But speed can never come at the cost of safety, whether that be for new build or existing homes.

“Our goal continues to be to ensure that industry can construct safe buildings, and that residents can see the essential safety improvements they deserve without unnecessary delays.”

Earlier this year, the BSR officially became a standalone organisation sponsored by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, rather an entity under the wing of the Health and Safety Executive.

This was part of a move towards a single construction regulator, which was recommended by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.