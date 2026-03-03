Building Safety Regulator cuts Gateway 2 legacy backlog to three cases

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The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has nearly cleared the backlog of complex legacy cases at its Gateway 2 checkpoint, but is still “falling short” on its remediation targets.
According to the watchdog’s latest building control Gateway 2 update, which covers the 12-week period to 25 February, legacy cases have fallen from 60 at the start of last December to three.
The BSR has been working its way through a pile of these complex cases submitted during the transition to the new regime. Many of the cases suffer from information gaps or significant technical challenges.
The regulator has now shifted a batch of 18 to a new complex case category, where account managers will now work closely with applicants to try and progress them to a “successful outcome”.
The regulator struggled with processing times last year, but its latest update shows signs of improvement.
Over the past 12 weeks, the BSR said that 108 new build applications have been determined. Applications for 23,197 homes were decided, with 10,514 homes securing Gateway 2 approval.
Over the same period, 82 new applications were lodged, representing 15,178 homes. The latest figures show there are currently 31,191 residential units in live Gateway 2 cases.
There were 639 closed applications, and 65% related to London cases, with 404 made in the capital over the past 12 weeks.
The update also reported 86 remediation decisions had been made since December 2025, including 41 in London, and 77 new cases received. There were 279 live remediation cases being processed, representing 24,282 units.
The regulator said that while late 2025 and early 2026 applications are showing an improved picture – averaging around 18 weeks – a high percentage of complex, older remediation cases are taking longer to make decisions on.
The BSR said that its remediation improvement plan, announced earlier this year, is set to be formally introduced over the coming weeks and will put a “clearer focus” on existing high-rise buildings.
The plan will set out a targeted package of measures to improve the efficiency, quality and timeliness of remediation applications.
It will focus on strengthening BSR resource capacity, improving internal processes and supporting the industry to submit higher-quality applications.
The BSR also provided an update on its Innovation Unit (IU), a dedicated team of registered building inspectors, technical engineers and regulatory leads which handles complex new build projects.
In the 12-week period, the IU made 27 decisions, of which 10 were in London. Eleven applications have now been approved, with a median approval time of 18 weeks.
For applications post-validation, 33% have been approved (up 3% from last month) and 33% rejected. The remainder are under active account management.
The BSR said this meant it was continuing to work to reach approvals despite applicants having failed to demonstrate sufficient evidence to warrant approval at 12 weeks.
The IU is currently managing 123 live new build applications, representing 26,224 units. Of those cases, 69 are for projects in the capital.
Charlie Pugsley, the BSR’s acting chief executive officer, said: “We continue to see improvements to the numbers of decisions being made for new build applications, and the numbers of safe homes being made available for the future.
“We also continue to engage even more closely with applicants to help improve the quality of those applications and that continues to see tangible results that will make a real difference.
“However, we recognise that current determination times are falling short of our targets for remediation.
“Our remediation improvement plan, which will be formally announced and rolled out operationally over the coming weeks, will represent a targeted package of focused measures to reset the system.
“But speed can never come at the cost of safety, whether that be for new build or existing homes.
“Our goal continues to be to ensure that industry can construct safe buildings, and that residents can see the essential safety improvements they deserve without unnecessary delays.”
Earlier this year, the BSR officially became a standalone organisation sponsored by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, rather an entity under the wing of the Health and Safety Executive.
This was part of a move towards a single construction regulator, which was recommended by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
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