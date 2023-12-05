Building Safety Regulator fails to find ‘suitable’ new chief inspector of buildings

Philip White took up the post of director of building safety at the HSE on an interim basis in April after the sudden exit of Peter Baker.

Mr Baker, a 38-year veteran of the HSE, had the chief inspector of buildings title at the BSR and was seen as a key figure in overseeing the post-Grenfell safety regime.

However, Mr White will not have that title and the HSE has not ruled out trying again to recruit a chief inspector of buildings in future.

An advert for the chief inspector of buildings role went out in August, with the job offering an annual salary of £120,000. The deadline for applications was 29 September.