Building Safety Regulator investigating fire in Dagenham

The Building Safety Regulator has publicly commented for the first time since the fire at the Spectrum Building in Dagenham on Monday #UKhousing

The regulator said: “We remain in contact with first responders and we are working closely with colleagues in the London Fire Brigade [LFB] on the way forward with our respective investigations – this engagement will be ongoing.”

In a statement on Thursday, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it is “continuing to make enquiries” into the fire and that inspectors from its investigation and building safety divisions attended the same day, three days after the incident.

It came after a meeting with housing secretary and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner on Wednesday.

Speaking at a roundtable with building safety minister Rushanara Ali, the Building Safety Regulator and others in the sector, Ms Rayner said the government expects “more from regulators and partners to make sure action is being taken now to make homes safe”.

“Seven years on from Grenfell, action has been far too slow and the fire in Dagenham is a horrific reminder of the risk unsafe cladding still poses to far too many people,” she said.

It is understood that a joint investigation team within the HSE will work closely with the LFB, the police and other parties including the council.

Areas the regulator is investigating include how the cladding remediation work was organised and undertaken, and whether this was a factor in the fire.