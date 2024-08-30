Building Safety Regulator investigating fire in Dagenham

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The Building Safety Regulator has publicly commented for the first time since the fire at the Spectrum Building in Dagenham on Monday.
In a statement on Thursday, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it is “continuing to make enquiries” into the fire and that inspectors from its investigation and building safety divisions attended the same day, three days after the incident.
The regulator said: “We remain in contact with first responders and we are working closely with colleagues in the London Fire Brigade [LFB] on the way forward with our respective investigations – this engagement will be ongoing.”
It came after a meeting with housing secretary and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner on Wednesday.
Speaking at a roundtable with building safety minister Rushanara Ali, the Building Safety Regulator and others in the sector, Ms Rayner said the government expects “more from regulators and partners to make sure action is being taken now to make homes safe”.
“Seven years on from Grenfell, action has been far too slow and the fire in Dagenham is a horrific reminder of the risk unsafe cladding still poses to far too many people,” she said.
It is understood that a joint investigation team within the HSE will work closely with the LFB, the police and other parties including the council.
Areas the regulator is investigating include how the cladding remediation work was organised and undertaken, and whether this was a factor in the fire.
A probe would also look into whether the principal accountable person for the building had discharged their duties under Part 4 of the Building Safety Act in relation to spread of fire.
Forty fire engines and 225 firefighters tackled the blaze at the block in the early hours of Monday morning.
The whole block was affected by the fire, including scaffolding that had been surrounding the property and roof.
The fire brigade was called at 2.44am and the first crew arrived within five minutes. The fire, which was declared a major incident, was under control by 11.13am.
Everyone was accounted for, with more than 80 people evacuated. Four people were treated on scene by ambulance crews and two people were taken to hospital.
London fire commissioner Andy Roe said the building has “a number of fire safety issues known to London Fire Brigade”. He added: “We will now begin a full investigation into the fire and its cause.
“This was a very dynamic and challenging incident, and we know there will undoubtedly be concerns around the fire safety issues present within the building and this will form part of our report.”
Inside Housing has published details on everything we know so far about the situation.
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