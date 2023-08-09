Building Safety Regulator makes appointments to new industry competence committee

The committee will advise both the regulator and industry, to improve competence and monitor progress of the new building safety regime, which the BSR hopes will be fully operational by April 2024.

Inside Housing can reveal the full list of 16 members, which includes new chair Jon Vanstone, director of Tech Influence and chair of the National Home Improvement Council.

Mr Vanstone advised on work to establish the BSR and chaired its interim industry competence committee from June 2021.