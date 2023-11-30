Building Safety Regulator reveals 2026 target for checking ‘higher-risk’ blocks

In its first strategic plan, published yesterday (29 November), the BSR set out how it will operate over the next three years.

This will include working alongside the Regulator of Social Housing and Housing Ombudsman to ensure problem buildings are “fixed without delay”, the document said.

It stated: “By April 2026, we aim to have assessed about 40% of occupied higher-risk buildings, which represents 65% of residential dwellings.

“Any work on remediating dangerous cladding will be completed or underway, and we will take action on those that are not compliant.”

Higher-risk buildings are defined by the government as at least 18 metres or seven storeys high, with a minimum of two homes.