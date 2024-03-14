They must be an existing building control professional, registered as a Class 1 registered building inspector (RBI) by 6 April, and enrolled in and in the process of having their competency assessed through one of the BSR-approved competency assessment schemes by 6 April.

Experienced building control professionals who are not trainees but have not yet completed a competence assessment will have the scope of their registration temporarily extended provided they meet certain criteria.

A competence assessment extension period of 13 weeks will be introduced from 6 April to 6 July this year to enable those who meet specific criteria to continue to operate. However, inspectors must still be registered by 6 April.

In a letter sent on Thursday to industry, Philip White, director of building safety at the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), outlined the new transitional arrangements for the registration of building control inspectors in England.

They can also avail of the extension if a scheme provider has not told them that they have not passed their competency assessment for a second time.

During this period, the scope of their registration will be temporarily extended, and they can continue to undertake building control work for the class of RBI for which they are undertaking a competency assessment.

Those who meet the criteria but do not successfully complete a competency assessment and upgrade their registration class by 6 July will not be able to continue to undertake regulated building control activities.

It comes after a letter sent earlier this month said the BSR would not be delaying the implementation of the fast-approaching new building control regime, despite warnings of a staffing crisis.

But this week it said it had listened to the concerns raised by the profession, including the potential impact on the construction industry if there are not enough inspectors registered to practise by the legal deadline.

It said it is “crucial” these concerns are “balanced” with the requirement for the BSR to implement the Building Safety Act 2022 and the “need to raise standards in the profession”.

It is also important to remember that these changes were introduced in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the BSR said.