Officials at the building control body decided on more than 700 applications in the last quarter of 2025 compared with just over 200 in the first quarter of that year.

This is the highest number of quarterly determinations of applications at the Gateway 2 checkpoint since the regulator launched two years ago. The checkpoint determines whether work can start on site for remediation or construction of high-rise housing.

The news comes after the BSR and government rolled out a raft of reforms at the regulator in a bid to to speed up its decision-making, following criticism of its lengthy waiting times, which averaged 36 weeks as of last July.

Operational changes have included a trial of a new ‘batching’ process for applications, a centralised unit to deal with all new build schemes and account managers to improve communication between the regulator and applicants.

According to the latest transparency data and report, the central unit is now dealing with 102 new build applications, representing around 25,000 homes.