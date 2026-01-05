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The Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has tripled its rate of Gateway 2 decisions but still has more than a third of its historic new build cases left to resolve in the new year, according to transparency data published last month.
Officials at the building control body decided on more than 700 applications in the last quarter of 2025 compared with just over 200 in the first quarter of that year.
This is the highest number of quarterly determinations of applications at the Gateway 2 checkpoint since the regulator launched two years ago. The checkpoint determines whether work can start on site for remediation or construction of high-rise housing.
The news comes after the BSR and government rolled out a raft of reforms at the regulator in a bid to to speed up its decision-making, following criticism of its lengthy waiting times, which averaged 36 weeks as of last July.
Operational changes have included a trial of a new ‘batching’ process for applications, a centralised unit to deal with all new build schemes and account managers to improve communication between the regulator and applicants.
According to the latest transparency data and report, the central unit is now dealing with 102 new build applications, representing around 25,000 homes.
The unit is validating and rejecting applications in “much quicker” timescales compared to the previous model and its initial approvals have each taken around three months, in line with its 12-week service level agreement.
Charlie Pugsley, chief executive at the BSR, hailed the “immediate positive results” from the pilot schemes and said these are “now firmly established across the BSR and show a clear path to continued success”.
He added: “Across the BSR, and we believe within industry too, there is a confidence we can continue to make more decisions at an increasing pace through our new processes and by engaging appropriately with applicants.”
But the report also revealed the BSR remains behind on its plan to completely clear a backlog of 91 older new build applications by the end of this January.
At the time of the update, 40 of these so-called ‘legacy’ cases, representing some 8,400 housing units, were still due a decision by the regulator, with four estimated to be cleared by the end of December.
This means an estimated 36 historic applications will need a decision this month.
A spokesperson for the BSR said these cases are “being managed in a pragmatic way with face-to-face meetings with regulatory partners and applicants continuing in January”.
“This will allow these cases to be resolved instead of being rejected, demonstrating our commitment to supporting essential construction while upholding critical safety standards,” they added.
The update also comes weeks after a critical report by peers following the House of Lords’ Industry and Regulators Committee inquiry into the delays at the regulator.
Members of the cross-party group warned that the waiting times had severely impacted the viability of building high-rise housing and left residents living in unsafe buildings for longer due to delayed remediation schemes.
But the BSR’s December report said the rate of incoming applications for new build schemes is increasing and “likely to continue” based on engagement with developers.
While the number of remediation cases has not changed much, with around 280 in the system due to almost identical numbers of decisions and new applications, the regulator said some cases are moving forward more quickly under the batching model, and it is focusing on closing out older applications.
A spokesperson for the regulator added: “Making sure buildings with dangerous cladding are remediated quickly is also a priority and will be the focus of our new Remediation Enforcement Unit, which will begin working on cases in the new year.”
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