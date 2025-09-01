Building safety round-up: September 2025

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A round-up of the key news stories, guidance documents and new thinking for those involved in building safety issues, gathered by Peter Apps
The government has appointed six members to an expert panel that will carry out a ‘fundamental review’ of building regulations guidance. The panel includes Professor Luke Bisby, who served as an expert witness to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.
A new programme backed by the Construction Industry Training Board will train facade system installers in cladding replacement projects, in a bid to speed up remediation work around the country. The contract for the training was awarded to 3B Training.
The government has published research it commissioned into the means of escape for high-rise buildings. It found that flat heat-detection alarms, combined with a building-wide voice system, were the most effective at reducing evacuation times. Although, even with these systems in place, there was still potential for residents to be trapped in buildings taller than 30 metres.
The figures came amid criticism of the Scottish government for slow allocation of cash for building safety remediation. Out of a total £97m fund provided in 2020, £11m has been spent and a further £47m allocated. A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said the “sluggish” speed was “increasing the risk to people’s lives.
Management consultant Artelia has pushed back against the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea’s attempt to sue the firm among various other bodies involved in the Grenfell Tower refurbishment for a sum totalling £360m.
Research by the National Child Mortality Database revealed that 13 children had died in the past six years due to falls from windows. It came as the Housing Ombudsman published a report revealing major issues with window maintenance across the sector. Inside Housing republished an article we ran last year on how social landlords are responding to this risk.
Three buildings were reassessed as less safe than previously thought after a new assessment was carried out to replace one completed by firm Tri Fire. Serious concerns about Tri Fire’s work were raised after director Adam Kiziak was sanctioned last year, leading to sector-wide reassessment of thousands of blocks assessed by the firm.
Sunderland-based housing association Gentoo has announced plans to demolish three large-panel system tower blocks, due to the cost of bringing them up to safety standards. Inside Housing visited the buildings in June.
TNT Sports is planning to broadcast a documentary about Grenfell Athletic, the community football club set up in the aftermath of the fire in June 2017.
The British Standards Institute has published long-awaited and important guidance on the issue of fire risk assessor competency. The standard is designed to cut through a wide-range of industry qualifications and allow building managers – including housing providers – to meet their legal obligation to appoint a competent risk assessor.
The Building Safety Regulator has published new online guidance on getting building control applications right the first time. The regulator has also made webinars on the topic that are freely available on its website and is offering free training to resident-managed buildings.
The government made some small amendments to its fire doors guidance, including a new forward. The amended guidance clarifies the scope of the necessary inspections and when remedial work is required. Expert commentators posting on LinkedIn predicted it would allow inspections to be done by in-house operatives rather than specialist consultancies.
A new guide to safely specifying construction products has been published by the Chartered Institute of Building, alongside other industry bodies. Titled the Guide to Products Critical to Safe Construction, the free guide provides designers, specifiers and installers with the information required to specify life-safety critical products safely.
As licensing and mandatory qualifications become an increasingly important part of the fire safety environment, former Grenfell Tower Inquiry expert witness Dr Barbara Lane of Arup set out her thoughts on how to make the new regimes work.
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