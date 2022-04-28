Building safety shake-up becomes law as bill receives Royal Assent

The government’s Building Safety Bill is due to receive Royal Assent today, nearly five years after the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people #UKhousing

However, many of the measures in the new act will take between a year and 18 months to introduce, the government has said.

Stephen Greenhalgh, the minister for building safety, yesterday branded the bill the “biggest changes in building safety legislation in our history”.

The 252-page bill, which started its passage through parliament last July, is aimed at improving building standards, ensuring the safety of residents and protecting leaseholders from the costs of fixing their blocks.

Among the changes is the formation of a new building safety regulator aimed at enforcing a “more stringent regulatory regime” for buildings higher than 18 metres. However, a previous plan to make it a legal requirement for building owners to appoint a building safety manager was scrapped last month.

The act will now also include measures to ensure leaseholders avoid footing the bill for remediation costs, known as ‘waterfall’ protections.

Ministers have faced growing pressure over the building safety crisis. Thousands of leaseholders have been hit with crippling costs for fixing their buildings and have been unable to sell their flats.

In a significant intervention in January, Michael Gove, the housing secretary, announced plans to get developers and construction product manufacturers to pay for remediating defective buildings through a £4bn levy. After tense negotiations, an agreement was struck this month. Thirty-five house builders signed a pledge to fix all buildings they had built in the past 30 years that have “life-critical fire safety defects”.

The agreement includes buildings they have developed on behalf of social landlords as part of Section 106 agreements. Leaseholders will also be able to launch retrospective legal action going back 30 years against developers or contractors that have built unsafe properties.

However, campaigners have continued to voice their concerns and have urged the government to underwrite the cost of remediation works and asked for more clarity on funding.