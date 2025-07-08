Building Safety (Wales) Bill to cost sector £132m over 10 years

Of the £132m predicted cost to the sector, the vast majority is likely to be revenue costs, with the rest being capital expenditure.

An estimated £100m is likely to be spent on recurrent costs, such as reviewing fire risk assessments, overseeing the golden-thread database, drawing up contravention orders and giving residents safety information.

The golden thread is both the information that allows building owners to understand a property, and the steps needed to keep the building and people safe.

The rest, about £32m, is predicted to go on the cost of transitioning to the new regime, including learning about the requirements and creating a complaints system.