Building the communities of tomorrow starts today

There is still detail to come, of course, but, as a sector, we are ready to repay the government’s confidence in us.

When the chancellor speaks of a “decade of national renewal”, infrastructure is often the first thing that comes to mind: transport, hospitals, schools and housing.

But as we ramp up housebuilding, we must remember we’re not just hitting national targets. We’re creating places where people live, grow and belong. That means building not just houses, but healthy, resilient and connected communities.