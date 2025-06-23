Building the communities of tomorrow starts today

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When housing associations are rooted in place, we can make the most of this moment, writes Matthew Walker, chair of PlaceShapers and chief executive of Leeds Federated Housing Association
Talk of a new golden era for social housing is music to the ears of anyone who believes that everyone deserves to live in a place they can call home.
We now have a government prepared to commit to a 10-year programme to deliver the social housing our country so desperately needs. This long-term approach gives us the certainty and confidence to move forward at pace and scale to build homes that truly transform lives.
It may well be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reset our housing offer for the country.
There is still detail to come, of course, but, as a sector, we are ready to repay the government’s confidence in us.
When the chancellor speaks of a “decade of national renewal”, infrastructure is often the first thing that comes to mind: transport, hospitals, schools and housing.
But as we ramp up housebuilding, we must remember we’re not just hitting national targets. We’re creating places where people live, grow and belong. That means building not just houses, but healthy, resilient and connected communities.
“This long-term approach gives us the certainty and confidence to move forward at pace and scale to build homes that truly transform lives”
As chair of the PlaceShapers national network of housing associations, I’ve had the privilege of visiting many of our members and seeing how they’re already building communities from the ground up. This insight directly shaped our submission to the Spending Review.
I’ve seen how thoughtful, inclusive design can create spaces that encourage social interaction. Take Lune Walk in Lancashire, a collaboration between South Lakes Housing and the local community land trust. This Passivhaus development doesn’t just tick the sustainability box, it features car-free, landscaped communal areas that foster a sense of safety, welcome and togetherness.
In east London, Poplar Harca’s work in Aberfeldy Village shows the power of community infrastructure. Beautifully landscaped public spaces, safe walkways and a vibrant mix of facilities, including a new health centre, co-op store and workspace hub, sit alongside a long-campaigned-for pedestrian crossing over the A13. It’s a place that radiates pride and possibility.
In North Lincolnshire, Ongo has demonstrated how local leadership can lift entire neighbourhoods. At the heart of their work is the Viking Centre, a community hub that offers free activities for young people, meal clubs, health campaigns and even a cracking egg roll at the café. Over the past eight years, Ongo has supported over 100 young people through mentoring and training, and helped more than 50 of them into work. What’s more, many of the Viking Centre staff grew up in the area and started as volunteers – proof of what local investment can grow.
“With long-term certainty and meaningful investment, we have the tools to build not just homes, but lasting communities where people thrive”
These are just some of the stories I’ll be sharing at Housing 2025 in the ‘How do we live well together in our communities?’ session. The topics our panel will be looking at include how we can strengthen community connectedness and resilience to ensure residents are proud of where they live.
This is what good housing means in practice: long-term, locally led, people-centred development.
It takes time and commitment. But when housing associations are rooted in place – with strong local partnerships, deep community knowledge and the trust of residents – we can make the most of this moment. With long-term certainty and meaningful investment, we have the tools to build not just homes, but lasting communities where people thrive.
Matthew Walker, chair, PlaceShapers, and chief executive, Leeds Federated Housing Association
Matthew Walker will be speaking at Housing 2025. Hear from him during the session on ‘How do we live well together in our communities?’ at 9.30am on Tuesday 24 June
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