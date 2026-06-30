Built Environment Committee asks public for feedback on next inquiry

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The House of Lords Built Environment Committee has asked the public for feedback on what its next inquiry should be.
The launch is the committee’s first-ever public ‘Call for Ideas’.
Lord Gascoigne, chair of the committee, said: “The Built Environment Committee wants to hear your views.
“We are interested in hearing about new, underrepresented and innovative policy areas, particularly if this idea could make a big difference to the built environment in your local neighbourhood, town or area.
“If you have an idea about what we should look into, let us know what it is.”
This ‘Call for Ideas’ comes as the committee called on the government in March to bring in national leadership to oversee new towns, including an independent body and cabinet-level minister.
At the time, peers also warned that local planning capacity is a “critical risk” to delivery of the schemes that aim to build towns or expanded settlements of at least 10,000 homes.
The cross-party group set out a raft of further recommendations in a report on its second inquiry into the project.
Prior to that, the government whittled down its shortlist for new towns from 12 to seven and opened a public consultation on the proposals.
Last year, the committee raised concerns over how new towns will be funded and claimed the programme lacks a “clear, engaging vision”.
Find out more about the ‘Call for Ideas’ and submit your proposal here.
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