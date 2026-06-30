Built Environment Committee asks public for feedback on next inquiry

The launch is the committee’s first-ever public ‘Call for Ideas’.

Lord Gascoigne, chair of the committee, said: “The Built Environment Committee wants to hear your views.

“We are interested in hearing about new, underrepresented and innovative policy areas, particularly if this idea could make a big difference to the built environment in your local neighbourhood, town or area.

“If you have an idea about what we should look into, let us know what it is.”