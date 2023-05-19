In a stock market update this week, Vistry said it had entered into a number of bulk transactions in the period, in particular meeting the demand for new homes from housing associations.

These bulk sales helped to improve the house builder’s sales rate from 0.65 to 0.82 per week from 1 January to 18 May.

Vistry said that it has so far “traded in line with our expectations for the first 19 weeks of the year” and that “the resilience of our partnerships business has been clear with strong levels of demand from housing associations and local authorities”.

On partnerships, the house builder said it “has secured a number of exciting development opportunities in the year to date”, including a £400m joint venture with the The Guinness Partnership.

This development will deliver 700 mixed-tenure homes in phase two of Signal Park, a major redevelopment in Tolworth.