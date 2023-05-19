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One of the largest house builders in the UK has revealed how partnership working and bulk transactions have helped its sales per site ratio in the first 19 weeks of this year.
In a stock market update this week, Vistry said it had entered into a number of bulk transactions in the period, in particular meeting the demand for new homes from housing associations.
These bulk sales helped to improve the house builder’s sales rate from 0.65 to 0.82 per week from 1 January to 18 May.
Vistry said that it has so far “traded in line with our expectations for the first 19 weeks of the year” and that “the resilience of our partnerships business has been clear with strong levels of demand from housing associations and local authorities”.
On partnerships, the house builder said it “has secured a number of exciting development opportunities in the year to date”, including a £400m joint venture with the The Guinness Partnership.
This development will deliver 700 mixed-tenure homes in phase two of Signal Park, a major redevelopment in Tolworth.
The house builder has also been appointed as the preferred bidder for a further £99m phase on the South Kilburn Estate in Brent with the local authority, which will deliver 200 new homes.
Vistry announced in November last year that it had completed its £1.2bn merger with Countryside, with the new combined company becoming the second-biggest house builder in the UK, behind Barratt Homes.
One month later, Vistry revealed that around 200 roles were at risk as a result of the merger but the expectation was that 100 or fewer staff members will be made redundant.
In its latest update, the house builder explained that “the integration of Countryside continues to make excellent progress”.
The update states: “The initial milestones for consolidation of systems have been achieved on time and on budget, and former Countryside operations are expected to complete migration to Vistry’s single operating system by the end of the year.”
At the same time, the house builder is renegotiating its centralised procurement contracts, which account for around 90% of all materials secured.
This reflects the merged firm’s “significantly increased purchasing scale and the high level of revenue visibility for partnerships”.
Vistry highlighted some of the significant challenges facing the sector, including what it described as “unprecedented regulatory change”, but the firm believes it is “well positioned to mitigate this”.
In March, Inside Housing revealed that Vistry was “moving forward with urgency” to tackle fire safety works, but the house builder still has 245 buildings where remediation work is yet to be completed.
The FTSE 250 firm revealed that it is on site with 30 remediation schemes, while at 188 buildings it said it is “engaged in the remediation process”. At 27 buildings, work is yet to start.
It has completed remediation work on 59 of the 304 buildings it has identified as needing work post-Grenfell.
In addition, the firm said its forward order book totals £4.48bn, with partnerships forward sales totalling £3.07bn and housebuilding totalling £1.41bn.
As a result, Vistry expects to deliver adjusted profit before tax in 2023 in excess of £450m.
Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive at Vistry, said: “We have continued to see improving market conditions and the group has traded in line with our expectations for the year to date. Partnerships are demonstrating the resilience of its business model and are expected to deliver revenue growth in 2023 against our performance in 2022.
“The homes and places that Vistry is creating continue to respond directly to the needs of society, delivering mixed-tenure housing for new communities across the country.
“We are well positioned to manage costs, reflecting the enlarged group’s increased purchasing scale and the visibility of revenues within our partnerships business, and for 2023 we are targeting to offset any inflationary cost increases.”
The integration with Countryside is expected to deliver £25m in savings this year, and a total of £60m by the end of 2024.
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