Burnham hands mayors share of income tax and more powers over housing as part of ‘devolution revolution’

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Mayors in England will be given a share of income tax and more control over housing as part of what the prime minister is calling the “biggest transfer of power from Westminster in a generation”.
On Thursday 30 July, Andy Burnham announced a package of financial powers for mayors, which will see them receive a share of income tax revenues for the first time.
Mayors will also begin retaining a greater share of business rates revenues from next spring. This will mean that when places create jobs and grow their economies, they will keep more of the rewards, the prime minister’s office said.
Mr Burnham also wants to see mayors building more homes where they are needed and unlock stalled development by giving them “stronger planning and regeneration powers and more devolved funding”.
“The plans will end the Whitehall-first culture that has held back local areas for decades, forcing departments to justify why powers should stay in Westminster rather than be handed to local leaders,” the government said.
Further details on the fiscal devolution package will be set out in a roadmap at this year’s Budget, and the government said reforms will be driven by the new No 10 North, which was set up by Mr Burnham during his first week as prime minister.
Mr Burnham has already transferred some policy areas under the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to the new office, based in Manchester, which he intends to be the “engine room of devolution”.
Under the government’s new ‘local first’ principle, ministers will now be expected to justify why powers should remain in Whitehall rather than being devolved. This means the civil service will become “smaller and more strategic”, focusing on national responsibilities, the government said.
It added that areas without a mayor will “still be supported to establish strategic authorities and gain greater control over local priorities”.
Currently, England has 14 strategic authority mayors who typically have powers over aspects of housing, transport, skills and infrastructure investment.
The announcement of further fiscal devolution comes as results are counted for the by-election to replace Mr Burnham as mayor of Greater Manchester.
The prime minister said: “Under our plans, more of the taxes raised in a community will stay in that community. Soon, every local leader will have the power and resources to improve public transport, build homes and create jobs.
“I know what it’s like to be ignored by politicians in Westminster. I’m not going to make that same mistake now I’m PM.
“The whole of government will now pull together behind the people and places that desperately need our support. This is how we’ll bring back hope and bring power home to you.”
Housing secretary Angela Rayner said: “Our devolution revolution is about bringing an end to the begging-bowl culture of the past, and instead making sure our local leaders have the tools they need to drive the change that communities have been crying out for.
“We need every region to be firing on all cylinders if we want good growth in every postcode, and we will do everything in our power to make that a reality.”
The government pointed to areas where mayors have already delivered results using their powers. This includes West Yorkshire, where a housing investment fund of up to £334m is helping to unlock land and bring forward stalled sites, supporting the delivery of thousands of new homes.
Eamonn O’Brien, chair of the Local Government Association, welcomed the announcement since his organisation has “long called for greater fiscal devolution”.
“Successive devolution agreements have shown that when local leaders are treated as equal partners trusted with real powers, communities thrive,” he said.
But he also argued that a rebalancing of power “must include completing the devolution map so that every community can benefit”.
Mr O’Brien said: “There is a risk that areas currently without mayors or strategic authorities will not benefit from this announcement and it is important government provides clarity on how distribution will be equitable regardless of geography or governance structures.
“This is essential to unlocking growth in every postcode, tackling skills gaps, building more affordable homes, strengthening and modernising public services and ensuring every resident can share in opportunity. We look forward to working with government on delivering this important initiative.”
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