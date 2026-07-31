Burnham hands mayors share of income tax and more powers over housing as part of ‘devolution revolution’

The prime minister said: “Under our plans, more of the taxes raised in a community will stay in that community. Soon, every local leader will have the power and resources to improve public transport, build homes and create jobs.

“I know what it’s like to be ignored by politicians in Westminster. I’m not going to make that same mistake now I’m PM.

“The whole of government will now pull together behind the people and places that desperately need our support. This is how we’ll bring back hope and bring power home to you.”

Housing secretary Angela Rayner said: “Our devolution revolution is about bringing an end to the begging-bowl culture of the past, and instead making sure our local leaders have the tools they need to drive the change that communities have been crying out for.

“We need every region to be firing on all cylinders if we want good growth in every postcode, and we will do everything in our power to make that a reality.”

The government pointed to areas where mayors have already delivered results using their powers. This includes West Yorkshire, where a housing investment fund of up to £334m is helping to unlock land and bring forward stalled sites, supporting the delivery of thousands of new homes.

Eamonn O’Brien, chair of the Local Government Association, welcomed the announcement since his organisation has “long called for greater fiscal devolution”.

“Successive devolution agreements have shown that when local leaders are treated as equal partners trusted with real powers, communities thrive,” he said.

But he also argued that a rebalancing of power “must include completing the devolution map so that every community can benefit”.

Mr O’Brien said: “There is a risk that areas currently without mayors or strategic authorities will not benefit from this announcement and it is important government provides clarity on how distribution will be equitable regardless of geography or governance structures.

“This is essential to unlocking growth in every postcode, tackling skills gaps, building more affordable homes, strengthening and modernising public services and ensuring every resident can share in opportunity. We look forward to working with government on delivering this important initiative.”