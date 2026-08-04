Burnham has promised to turbo-charge council housebuilding – here’s what local authorities say they need to make it happen

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A new inquiry by a group of MPs is examining the problems preventing councils from building social rent homes at scale, and has asked the sector for practical solutions. Eliza Parr rounds up the key points
Two weeks into the new job, Andy Burnham has already set out to tackle some very stubborn problems. Alongside fixing social care and ending rough sleeping, the prime minister’s to-do list includes a once-in-a-generation boost to council housebuilding.
In fact, Mr Burnham has pledged to oversee the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period. This is no small feat. In the 1950s, at their peak, local authorities in England were building over 150,000 homes a year. Over the past five years, according to government figures, they built an average of just 5,500 per year.
So what levers can this new government pull to make good on its promise?
As luck would have it, a group of MPs has set out to find some solutions. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Council and Social Housing recently ran a call for evidence with the sector on how to overcome barriers to delivering council homes in England. It closed at the end of July, and the APPG will later share a final report with the government.
Respondents included the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), the Local Government Association (LGA), the National Housing Federation (NHF), the Association of Directors of Housing (ADoH) and the Labour Campaign Group for Council Housing.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, these sector leaders are all singing from the same hymn sheet. Bolstering council finances is the number one priority, but they also point to the risks around local government reorganisation (LGR), increasing regulatory burdens and workforce constraints.
Here, Inside Housing rounds up the sector’s key demands to unlock council housebuilding.
Sector bodies all tell a similar story when it comes to council finances holding back development potential.
CIH says local authorities’ resources and capacity have been reduced over time “to desperate levels”. The ADoH, a membership body of senior housing leaders in more than 95 English councils, says the most significant challenge is the financial sustainability of Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs).
According to a survey by the LGA, 44% of councils reported in 2024 that HRA pressures will impact the amount they can invest in building new homes, while 39% said they feel unable to maintain existing stock.
This reported pressure is borne out by the numbers. HRA debt has risen to approximately £31.8bn, according to Shelter, which significantly inhibits councils’ ability to invest in both existing and new homes.
Beyond HRAs, the LGA also highlights wider financial pressures, with 29 councils requiring Exceptional Financial Support to set up a balanced general fund in 2025-26, up from 18 in the previous year. A significant proportion of general fund budgets is being spent on temporary accommodation due to the lack of sufficient social homes.
So what could Mr Burnham do to address this cycle? First, sector leaders want to see historic debt reduced. CIH says solving the debt problem “would remove the biggest obstacle to councils building new homes”. The membership body cites Shelter’s recent research which found that every £1bn of debt written off could help deliver 8,900 new social rent homes.
If not a direct debt write-off, the ADoH wants councils to have access to low-interest loans. Respondents to the call for evidence point out that housing associations will soon be able to access £2.5bn of loans at 0.1% to help make development viable. The LGA says that councils should be permitted access to this scheme, or that the preferential borrowing rates through the Public Works Loans Board – a UK government lending facility – should be brought in line.
CIH and the ADoH also suggest a more fundamental review of the HRA settlement. “There is a case for reviewing the status of councils’ HRAs and how they can become more robust and independent, making them completely separate accounts,” CIH says.
A history of rent policy changes has also compounded pressure on council finances, sector leaders point out. A 10-year rent settlement at Consumer Price Index plus 1% and a decision on rent convergence were welcome announcements over the past year, providing much-needed certainty for social landlords.
But the LGA and ADoH both want to see the government implement convergence of £2 per week immediately from April 2027, rather than pursuing its phased approach.
In order to alleviate pressures on HRAs – the income for which is fixed from social housing rents – the LGA also calls for amending the New Burdens Doctrine, a policy aimed at ensuring the costs of new duties for councils are fully assessed and funded by central government.
And there is no shortage of new burdens on council housing departments. Sector leaders highlight the web of legislative and regulatory requirements councils now face – Awaab’s Law, the Decent Homes Standard and Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards.
CIH says this has “led to many in the housing sector delaying developments to focus on existing homes”, which is a similar story for both councils and housing associations. Without sufficient long-term funding to address these costs, the LGA says, councils will “face increasingly difficult trade-offs”.
The ADoH also suggests that future investment programmes should move away from multiple short-term competitive bidding rounds towards longer-term allocations based on need and local priorities.
It will come as no surprise that all respondents highlight the detrimental impact of the Right to Buy on council housebuilding programmes. The policy has resulted in the annual net loss of 24,000 social homes since 1991.
In May, as part of the King’s Speech, the government unveiled reforms to the Right to Buy as part of the Social Housing Bill. This will see the eligibility requirement increased to 10 years, amend percentage discounts to better align with new maximum cash discounts, and exempt newly built social housing for 35 years.
Sector leaders welcome these changes, as well as the government’s move last year to allow councils to combine Right to Buy receipts with grant funding, and call for speedy implementation.
But some want the government to go further. The LGA is seeking an amendment to the bill which would make newly built social housing exempt in perpetuity. And the Labour Campaign for Council Housing urges the government to end the Right to Buy altogether, as in Scotland and Wales.
CIH suggests “cross-nation lesson-learning”, pointing to Scotland, where councils began to build new homes again soon after the Right to Buy was abolished.
In a call for action published exclusively in Inside Housing last week, leaders from across the sector called on the prime minister to sign off grant bids as soon as possible.
Eight sector bodies warned that if the government does not confirm grant allocations under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP), there is a risk that the momentum already achieved “could be lost as quickly as it’s been built”.
In its response to the APPG call for evidence, the ADoH also calls for top-up funding for the current and subsequent years of the SAHP “through redirection of existing budgets and/or via new funding at the next fiscal events”. The membership body argues this is vital to building council housing at scale.
The ADoH also urges the government to ensure SAHP grant is recognised as a legitimate component of scheme viability as part of planning decisions.
“For many council-led developments, particularly those seeking to maximise the delivery of council homes at social rent, Social and Affordable Homes Programme grant is no longer an optional enhancement to a scheme; it is often a fundamental component of achieving viability,” the submission says.
The Labour Campaign for Council Housing argues for all SAHP funding to be devoted to social rent, and for the government to make the grant per unit levels clear to avoid providers “bidding in the dark”.
On land issues, the NHF’s submission says acquisition remains difficult as prices often include ‘hope value’. The trade body therefore welcomes reforms to compulsory purchase orders within the Planning and Infrastructure Act 2025.
But the NHF says the government should further support local authorities to make more use of their powers and clarify the application of ‘best value’ to “ensure councils can confidently dispose of land at below market value to facilitate social housing delivery”.
On top of the pressures councils face on their HRAs and temporary accommodation spend, many are also undergoing LGR. Due for completion within this parliament, the reorganisation will see the abolition of county councils in favour of a single-tier system.
A recent CIH survey highlighted concerns among local authority staff for housing service continuity during LGR. ADoH’s joint chair Hakeem Osinaike told Inside Housing earlier this year that many housing staff are “anxious and worried” about the changes.
In its submission to the APPG’s call for evidence, CIH expresses concerns that the government’s additional support during LGR “may not be sufficient to address the scale of the challenge”. It says there is a risk of councils concentrating efforts on core, statutory activities, which may impact on the delivery of new social homes.
The ADoH also says there is a short-term risk of losing housing and development expertise through LGR. Across the board, respondents highlight the need to bolster councils’ workforce capacity and skills across development and planning. “Success depends on maintaining capacity, workforce skills and compliance so that reform supports, rather than delays, housebuilding,” the LGA says.
CIH says lack of capacity can directly impact on the number of new affordable homes delivered through Section 106 agreements, with small local authority teams having to challenge developers who have significantly more legal representation.
To help support development expertise, sector leaders point to the value of the Council Housebuilding Support Service (CHoSS). The LGA, which delivers the programme, highlights case studies where the service has helped councils establish a new housing delivery programme and reopen an HRA. The ADoH calls on the government to provide multiyear funding for programmes such as CHoSS.
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