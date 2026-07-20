Burnham pledges £340m to end rough sleeping in first act as prime minister #UKhousing

Mr Burnham also pledged to help to ease the cost of living and promised to build more council housing. “That is the fair and sustainable way to bring the welfare bill down,” he said.

The new funding, which represents the opening investment, will provide 1,200 homes and intensive support for at least 3,000 people.

He announced the plans, to be backed by £340m of new funding, outside No 10 in his first speech as prime minister.

Mr Burnham said he would bring forward a new 10-year plan for Britain later in the year. The rough sleeping pledge marks the start of a five-year plan that aims to help those sleeping rough into more secure housing.

The policy forms part of a wider pledge to help everyone to “live well” and build a more preventative state.

Research by homelessness charity Crisis shows that a year of rough sleeping costs an estimated £20,128 per person, versus £1,426 for a successful prevention intervention.

Matt Downie, chief executive at Crisis, said it was “absolutely fantastic to see that, just minutes into his new job”, Mr Burnham is “prioritising tackling homelessness”.

“Rough sleeping is a moral stain on our country, a normalised emergency born out of years of chronic underinvestment in support services and a failure to build new social homes at anywhere close to the scale required,” Mr Downie said.

“Andy Burnham now has the potential to rewrite the norms on tackling homelessness and end rough sleeping once and for all.”