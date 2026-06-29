Burnham pledges biggest council housebuilding programme since post-war period

In his first major policy speech after launching his bid to become the next prime minister, Mr Burnham said the UK is in a “housing trap”, which is having a “ruinous impact” on public finances.

He said he would adopt a national ‘housing first’ philosophy and criticised the government freeze on Local Housing Allowance.

Mr Burnham’s speech focused on rebalancing resources between national and local governments. He also pledged to expand the prime minister’s office to Manchester, dubbing it Number 10 North.

Mr Burnham said “repairing public housing stock” could reduce the welfare bill in a “way that is fair and lasting, and helps people move forward”.

“Britain has lost almost one-and-a-half million council homes since the 1980s, and around the same number of people are now on housing waiting lists and have been there for a very long time.

“As a result, the country is in a housing trap,” he said.