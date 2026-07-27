Burnham should shift £39bn SAHP entirely to social rent while pivoting Section 106 to affordable tenures, thinktank argues

Prime minister Andy Burnham should ringfence the entire £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) exclusively for social rent in order to deliver on his promise to boost council homes, a thinktank has argued.
In a new analysis of Mr Burnham’s pledge to increase council housing supply, the Resolution Foundation said his “best bet” is to push existing grant further towards social rent.
But the thinktank warned this will deliver fewer affordable homes overall, and must be offset by other policy levers, including tilting private developers’ Section 106 contributions away from social rent and towards affordable rent.
The Resolution Foundation also said low-interest loans, to be delivered by Homes England’s National Housing Bank, will stimulate development by housing associations, and may need a top-up to the initial £2.5bn of funding.
Currently, the government is aiming to deliver a total of 300,000 homes by 2036 under the SAHP, of which 180,000 must be for social rent.
Within the current funding envelope, if the programme was shifted entirely to social rent – which cross-party MPs argued is the only genuinely affordable tenure – the Resolution Foundation said this would deliver just under 250,000 homes.
In order to reach 300,000 social rent homes, the programme would require an extra £8bn over the 10 years, the thinktank estimated.
Without this funding boost, the analysis said, the government could instead offset the reduction in overall homes delivered using other policy levers.
It said: “First, local authorities could at least temporarily shift Section 106 requirements on private developers away from social rent and towards affordable rent, which we estimate could increase overall affordable supply by 2,000 homes a year.
“Second, the National Housing Bank’s new low-interest loan facility could be used to deliver a further 3,700 (if all social rent) to 6,100 (if all affordable rent) homes a year.”
The Resolution Foundation said that while these policy measures taken together would increase social rent supply, the change to total overall affordable supply is “much more marginal”, reaching 66,000 homes a year.
“More money will need to be found to prompt a genuine gear-change in affordable housing supply in aggregate,” the analysis added.
The thinktank also urged caution in pulling these policy levers, warning that any shift to the SAHP’s objectives should avoid undermining progress made by social landlords that have already submitted bids for funding.
Last month, when Mr Burnham was frontrunner to become the next prime minister, Homes England leaders warned against changing the parameters of the SAHP overnight.
The outcome of the strategic partnership bids is yet to be announced and is expected from September, after partners were asked to re-profile their bids in light of oversubscription.
On pivoting Section 106 towards affordable rent, which would improve cashflow for developers while private demand is weak, the Resolution Foundation argued that this “should not become the long-term norm”.
Mr Burnham has also said his new Number 10 North will “oversee the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period”.
The Resolution Foundation said this would require councils to develop their in-house expertise, given they have not been building at scale for 40 years, and also additional funding.
Its analysis said local authorities in England were building over 150,000 homes a year at their peak in the 1950s, but that in the five years to 2025 they built just 2,000 annually, citing Office for National Statistics figures.
In response, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said it does not recognise these claims.
MHCLG pointed to its own datasets on affordable housing supply, stating that councils built an average of almost 5,500 homes per year since 2020-21 and “last year built the highest [number of homes] since 1991-92”.
A spokesperson added: “We will build more council homes and our once-in-a-generation £39bn investment in social and affordable housing will give people a lifeline out of temporary accommodation and into permanent homes.”
Hannah Aldridge, senior research and policy analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said: “The government will need to strike a balance between affordability for tenants and building at scale.
“By making careful use of the Social and Affordable Homes Programme, private developer contributions and the National Housing Bank, the new government can boost the supply of social rent housing and build more affordable housing overall.
“But building takes time. Close to one million low-income renters already face a shortfall between their rent and housing support, and that gap will hit a record high this autumn.
“With housing support frozen for the rest of the decade, the shortfall in support will get deeper unless action is taken swiftly. The new prime minister should commit to relinking housing support with local rent levels in the upcoming Budget.”
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