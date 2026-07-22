Burnham transfers equality office to MHCLG and devolves some teams to Number 10 North

Andy Burnham previously pledged to expand the prime minister’s office to Manchester, dubbed ‘Number 10 North’, and now he has revealed plans to create a new Office for the Prime Minister and Cabinet (OPMC).

The OPMC, led by cabinet secretary Antonia Romeo, will house Number 10, Number 10 North and teams within the Cabinet Office directly serving under the prime minister.

In a statement to parliament yesterday, Lords leader Baroness Smith said Number 10 North will be the “engine room of devolution” and the “dominant driver of the UK’s economy”.

This will include the transfer of local economic growth and devolution strategy from MHCLG directly into Number 10 North.