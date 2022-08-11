Buyers want green homes. But the market and government need to catch up

More than three-quarters (77%) of people in the housing market have said they are likely to consider a green home as their next property – mostly citing environmental concerns as the key driver.

However, it is unrealistic to suggest that working or middle-class consumers are going to be able to afford to retrofit their properties or fork out thousands more for a high-spec green home, especially when you consider that house prices in England have risen by 60% this past decade.

Those being targeted with greener new builds are often financially sensitive first-time buyers or second-steppers who tend not to be looking for a forever home – meaning they are unlikely to live in the property long enough to see a return on investment, which could take decades.

Government grants are not going far enough. The £5,000 from the Heat and Buildings Strategy will barely make a dent when it is anticipated the average home will need to spend between £12,000 and £17,000 in alterations simply to accommodate a heat pump.

During the Housing 2022 conference in June, we hosted a roundtable where 18 experts from across the sector – including residential development, social housing, finance, law and modern methods of construction – joined forces to discuss how we can make green homes for everyone, including what needs to change to support the industry.