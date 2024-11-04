C4-graded council achieves highest TSM score in London for overall repair service

Newham Council achieved the highest tenant satisfaction measure score of all London local authorities in 2023-24, despite being the first to receive a C4 grade #UKhousing

The percentage of people satisfied with time taken to do a repair was 62%, which is just above average.

Despite this, Newham received a 72% satisfaction score for its overall repairs service when it carried out its TSM survey – the highest in London. The average score for other London councils is 64%.

The council was found to have around 5,400 open repairs, nearly half of which are overdue.

The C4 grade, the lowest one possible, followed a planned inspection by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) which found “very serious failings” at the council. These included, among others, significant problems with its repair service.

The regulator’s inspection happened in October 2024, while Newham Council surveyed 1,010 of its tenants between 20 February and 26 April of the same year.

The deadline for collecting the TSM data was 31 March, but Newham said “confirming the arrangements for ensuring the security of tenants’ data, necessary for the survey, took longer than anticipated”.

The RSH highlighted the delay in its judgement. The survey was conducted solely in person by the council’s appointed researcher.

For the TSMs, landlords have flexibility with the collection methods they use for surveying, such as phone, in person and online. They are required to use methods that address barriers to participation and consider other factors such as response rate, the profile of their tenants and the representativeness of responses.

Certain collection methods are known to achieve better results. According to research by Housemark on survey method biases, a tenant survey done in person achieves an average overall satisfaction score of 89%, for phone that figure is 74%, for post 73%, and for online 59%.

Inside Housing’s analysis of more than 200 landlords’ scores found that the most popular collection method was phone, with many using mixed methods. However, only two from our data solely surveyed in person, which is more costly and resource heavy.

On the apparent disparity between the C4 grade and Newham’s TSM score for repairs, a spokesperson for the RSH told Inside Housing that the TSMs are “only one source of information” it uses to to regulate landlords and that it recognises “collection methods can potentially impact on results”.

It said that is why “we scrutinise landlords’ published TSMs and the data submitted to us to check that they are meeting our data-collection requirements, and to help us compare results between different landlords”.