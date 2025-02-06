C4-graded council agrees £18m plan to improve more than 3,000 homes

The work will address one of the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) concerns in its grading, that at least 20% of Newham’s homes do not meet the requirements of the Decent Homes Standard.

This week the council agreed to set up a new procurement process to speed up the delivery of this work.

Around 3,047 homes are set to be refurbished through these contracts, meaning that 20% of Newham’s 16,000 homes will be brought up to the standard.