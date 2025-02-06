C4-graded council agrees £18m plan to improve more than 3,000 homes

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Newham Council has agreed a new £18m plan to improve the standard of its social housing after receiving a C4 grade from the English regulator last year.
The work will address one of the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) concerns in its grading, that at least 20% of Newham’s homes do not meet the requirements of the Decent Homes Standard.
This week the council agreed to set up a new procurement process to speed up the delivery of this work.
Around 3,047 homes are set to be refurbished through these contracts, meaning that 20% of Newham’s 16,000 homes will be brought up to the standard.
Four separate contracts covering the four quarters of the borough will be established and subject to an external tender process. The council said this approach would mean avoiding relying on a single contractor to deliver a large project.
Works will include replacement kitchens, bathrooms, windows and doors, Newham Council said, as well as work on domestic electrical installations, insulation and ventilation.
The local authority said in its report that all residents will be consulted before works start, and receive early warning of works and full details of the contractor’s programme.
In October, Newham Council became the first landlord to receive a C4 grade after the RSH found 9,000 overdue fire safety remedial actions and a failure to self-refer over these issues.
C4 is the lowest possible grade under the new consumer standards and means there are “very serious failings and fundamental changes are needed” at a landlord.
Newham also received the highest tenant satisfaction measure score of all London local authorities in 2023-24.
Blossom Young, cabinet member for housing, landlord and tenant experience improvements at Newham Council, said the local authority takes seriously its commitment to give residents a decent home and has an ongoing programme of improvement works.
She added: “As part of our response to the Regulator of Social Housing’s judgement, we need to accelerate our planned programme of delivery to bring more properties up to Decent Homes Standard.
“To make this happen, we need an efficient and effective route to deliver the programme of outstanding works are bringing in external contractors to assist with this.
“This approach will not only help to speed up delivery for thousands of residents, but enable the housing service to focus on other aspects of our improvement works.”
The programme of works will begin this summer and is expected to last for three years.
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