C4-rated London council still has ‘some way to go’ to achieve compliance, investigation finds

London council handed C4 grading last year still has “some way to go” to achieve compliance, investigators say #UKhousing

It came after an inspection revealed the council had 9,000 overdue fire safety remedial actions, and that two-fifths of its homes had not had electrical condition tests for more than a decade.

In 2024 Newham received the lowest possible grade on the new consumer standards – meaning there had been “very serious failings” and “fundamental changes” were needed.

The company was commissioned by Newham to examine the oversight of its housing service in the months leading up to and after the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) planned inspection.

The probe by law firm Capsticks into the 16,000-home local authority in east London, published last month, found there was still “widespread issues” with the council’s data and gaps in its reporting.

Capsticks’ 89-page report recommends the council focus its improvements on data gaps and reporting to make sure there is “consistency and accuracy throughout the housing function”.

The law firm also highlighted issues with other aspects of the council’s governance of its service including KPIs, follow-up and the delivery model, and put forward a total 45 recommendations.

Investigators acknowledged that some of the problems are historical and the council is already taking steps to improve its housing services, such as digitalising data and introducing resident engagement.

But in its report, it added: “Newham still though has some way to go to ensure the effective performance of its housing function and compliance with the consumer standards.”

Capsticks also warned that some of the issues are “complex and longstanding”, and “meaningful improvement will require sustained effort and resource over time”.

“This will not be a quick fix, but rather a long-term commitment to change,” the firm added.

In meeting papers from last month, officials said the council is working with Savills to address all of the recommendations in the Capsticks report and claimed “significant progress” had been made in the main areas highlighted as needing improvement.

A spokesperson for Newham Council told Inside Housing it is considering entering a legally binding voluntary undertaking with the regulator which would have compulsory targets and timescales.

“Capsticks LLP has undertaken an exhaustive process over the past 12 months, examining governance, corporate reporting and oversight arrangements for housing services.

“Their conclusions closely match what the council itself identified as it responded to the regulator’s requirement to produce a Housing Services Improvement Plan.”