Cable Street’s community legacy

What’s interesting is that the community campaigners are rarely residents of the finished affordable homes. They are creating homes that will directly benefit others, but indirectly benefit the community as a whole for years to come. CLTs are a demonstration of the wider community’s deep sense of ownership and value.

Many of our residents, at Citizens House and at our larger completed development of 23 homes at St Clements in Mile End, speak of the satisfaction of stewarding their home for the next owner.

Day to day, residents take on stewardship by forming a resident management company to manage their own homes. They choose a managing agent to carry out repairs and works, but could specify that these are done by local people, supporting the local economy. They decide on estate management. When the residents of Citizens House recently got together for a gardening day to spruce up the public spaces around their homes, residents from the wider neighbourhood stopped by to chat. It all fosters connections, engagement and long-term good.

There is a learning curve – for us as we move on to our next development, and for the residents. But, done well, this engagement allows residents to challenge a managing agent about a bad job or expensive services. It is the opposite of a top-down approach, where the residents feel a lack of control and not listened to.

Here, the residents hold the cards. We know from research we’ve done in partnership with Impact on Urban Health that this engenders huge benefits for individuals’ well-being.

“But, done well, this engagement allows residents to challenge a managing agent about a bad job or expensive services. It is the opposite of a top-down approach, where the residents feel a lack of control and not listened to”

Engagement is a win for community members, who are being heard, having genuine input and creating genuinely affordable homes for local people. It is a win for the council: they no longer have a difficult site to manage through disrepair or even anti-social behaviour, and they can add additional affordable homes to their target without managing that process themselves.

It can be a win for larger-scale private developers, too. With good community engagement, you hear voices and concerns you wouldn’t hear otherwise. You’ll get buy-in, and if there’s something to offer the community, you could end up with more homes than you originally foresaw.

Community engagement leads to positive outcomes. Don’t see it as a difficult challenge. See it as an opportunity.

Oliver Bulleid, executive director, London CLT