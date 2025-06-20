Call for harsher penalties for corporate negligence after Grenfell fire

Changes to legal frameworks in England would better hold corporations accountable for misconduct and help prevent wrongdoing, according to a briefing from Common Wealth.

Pointing out the severe consequences firms face for breaking financial laws, it claimed that extending these to cases such as Grenfell would “significantly deter corporations from activities that fall within their scope”.

These stricter punishments include permanent debarment, unlimited fines, long-term disqualification of directors and a rebuttable presumption of life imprisonment.