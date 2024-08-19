Call for housing associations to introduce domestic abuse code of practice

Many of the country’s biggest social landlords are being urged to introduce a code of practice on domestic violence to reflect the regulator’s new consumer standards #UKhousing

It is aimed at providers operating in Brighton and Hove, which include Clarion, Hyde, Places for People, Guinness, Sanctuary, Southern Housing, Optivo and Orbit.

The report warns that the shortage of homes “continues to have a significant and urgent impact on survivors of domestic abuse across the country”.

The recommendation is included in a new 29-page report commissioned by Brighton and Hove City Council alongside housing association Stonewater, to help domestic abuse victims in the city amid the housing crisis.

The regulator’s new consumer standards came into force in April, and a number of landlords have already failed to meet the requirements.

As part of the code of practice, the report recommends that registered providers should be required to have a “domestic abuse specific policy”.

Landlords should also provide “regular colleague training”, it says.

The report, which is based on the experience of professionals and domestic abuse survivors in the city, also recommends that providers should join the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance.

Data around domestic abuse should be captured to understand the scale of the issue, the report says.

Coalitions must be developed to “share approaches to identifying and responding to domestic abuse”.