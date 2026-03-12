Call for new tenure and tax exemptions to support Scottish housing co-operatives

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The Confederation of Co-operative Housing (CCH) has called for more support from Holyrood for co-operative and community housing in Scotland, including a new tenure and tax exemptions.
The membership group, which supports co-operative housing across the UK, claimed the sector is “constrained” above the border and called on the Scottish government to take 14 actions to help it develop.
These include enabling student co-operatives, favouring community initiatives when public land is sold and extending the scope of the Scottish National Investment Bank to support community land trusts and co-operative developers.
Other policies put forward in the CCH’s new manifesto include a public interest test for all land transfers and creating a retrofit fund earmarked for older buildings in rural and urban Scotland.
Paul Sweeney, Labour and Co-operative MSP for Glasgow, said at the launch: “The confederation is calling for clear deliverable reforms… and I stand by every one of them.
“They are practical demands, they are common sense, evidence-based steps that would unlock community power, tackle the housing crisis and build long-term economic resilience.”
Blase Lambert, chief executive of the CCH, added: “People across Scotland want co-operative and community-led approaches to be available to them to meet their housing needs. Now they need their government to get behind them and support them in shaping a better housing future for all.”
Responding to the CCH manifesto, a Scottish government spokesperson said: “The Scottish government is supportive of the objectives of community-led and co-operative housing and recognises the role it can play in supporting housing needs, as well as people’s sense of well-being and physical and mental health.
“Our aim is for everyone to have a safe, high-quality, energy-efficient home that meets their needs in the place they want to be.
“This is underpinned by our long term commitment to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 and supported by a record £4.1bn of public funding over the next four years.
“The majority of this funding is directed through registered social landlords, which include local authorities and community based co-ops.
“We also support communities and others to bring forward affordable homes in rural and island communities through our £37m Rural and Islands Housing Fund.”
David Bookbinder, director of the Glasgow and West of Scotland Forum of Housing Associations, which represents community-based housing associations and co-operatives, said the changes called for by the CCH would more likely involve the rise of smaller co-ops that are not registered social landlords (RSLs), such as those including students and single property shared living models.
He explained: “These models lend themselves to key CCH asks such as a dedicated new tenure for co-ops – something that would not work with RSL co-ops as RSLs must give a full Scottish secure tenancy.
“The development of smaller co-ops not registered as housing associations seems to have gone much further south of the border, so it’s not difficult to see why CCH are calling for measures which would help generate momentum in Scotland.”
The manifesto comes two months before Scotland goes to the polls, with housing high on the agenda after the nation declared a housing emergency two years ago.
A third of MSPs will be new to the next parliament due to incumbents standing down.
Representatives from four of the nation’s political parties outlined their views on how to solve the crisis at a conference in Glasgow last week.
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