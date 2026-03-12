Call for new tenure and tax exemptions to support Scottish housing co-operatives

The Confederation of Co-operative Housing has called for more support from Holyrood, including a new tenure and tax exemptions #UKhousing

Other policies put forward in the CCH’s new manifesto include a public interest test for all land transfers and creating a retrofit fund earmarked for older buildings in rural and urban Scotland.

These include enabling student co-operatives, favouring community initiatives when public land is sold and extending the scope of the Scottish National Investment Bank to support community land trusts and co-operative developers.

The membership group, which supports co-operative housing across the UK, claimed the sector is “constrained” above the border and called on the Scottish government to take 14 actions to help it develop.

Paul Sweeney, Labour and Co-operative MSP for Glasgow, said at the launch: “The confederation is calling for clear deliverable reforms… and I stand by every one of them.

“They are practical demands, they are common sense, evidence-based steps that would unlock community power, tackle the housing crisis and build long-term economic resilience.”

Blase Lambert, chief executive of the CCH, added: “People across Scotland want co-operative and community-led approaches to be available to them to meet their housing needs. Now they need their government to get behind them and support them in shaping a better housing future for all.”

Responding to the CCH manifesto, a Scottish government spokesperson said: “The Scottish government is supportive of the objectives of community-led and co-operative housing and recognises the role it can play in supporting housing needs, as well as people’s sense of well-being and physical and mental health.

“Our aim is for everyone to have a safe, high-quality, energy-efficient home that meets their needs in the place they want to be.