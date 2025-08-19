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Cambridge Housing Society announces new chief executive

News19.08.25by Kate Callaghan

 Cambridge Housing Society has appointed a new chief executive in the lead-up to the association’s 100th anniversary.

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Chris Harris
Chris Harris will take on the top job later this year
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LinkedIn IH Cambridge Housing Society has appointed a new chief executive in the lead-up to the association’s 100th anniversary #UKhousing

Chris Harris will replace retiring chief executive Stephen Hills on 3 November 2025.

Mr Harris’ previous position was chief executive of Arhag Housing Association, which works with migrants and refugees in London. Having been in the sector for more than 30 years, he has held senior leadership roles at housing associations including Genesis (now Notting Hill Genesis) and Catalyst (now merged with Peabody).

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Speaking about his appointment, Mr Harris said: “I’m so pleased to be joining Cambridge Housing Society. The work each and every member of staff does every day to support the local community is extraordinary, and I look forward to supporting and building on that in the months ahead.

“With the organisation’s 100-year anniversary on the horizon, it’s an exciting time to be joining and I cannot wait to start working with our colleagues and partners, as well as our tenants and residents, to ensure that everyone in our community flourishes.”

The housing association, which was founded in 1927, has more than 3,000 homes across Cambridgeshire.

Martin Wheatley, chair of Cambridge Housing Society’s board, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris on board as our new chief executive.

“As an organisation, we’re looking to build on the strong foundations laid by Stephen during his outstanding leadership, and we firmly believe that Chris can help us to achieve our ambitions.

“Chris’ commitment to nurturing and supporting our staff, as well as providing life-changing opportunities, aligns with what we strive for in our communities, and we look forward to this next exciting chapter under his leadership.”

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