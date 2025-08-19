Cambridge Housing Society announces new chief executive

The housing association, which was founded in 1927, has more than 3,000 homes across Cambridgeshire.

Martin Wheatley, chair of Cambridge Housing Society’s board, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris on board as our new chief executive.

“As an organisation, we’re looking to build on the strong foundations laid by Stephen during his outstanding leadership, and we firmly believe that Chris can help us to achieve our ambitions.

“Chris’ commitment to nurturing and supporting our staff, as well as providing life-changing opportunities, aligns with what we strive for in our communities, and we look forward to this next exciting chapter under his leadership.”