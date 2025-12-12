Cambridge: How it plans to become a net zero council by 2030

Cambridge City Council’s new climate strategy includes ambitious district heating and retrofit plans. Kate Callaghan explores how it aims to become a net zero council by 2030 #UKhousing

The UK Green Building Council estimates that nearly all 29m homes nationwide will need to be retrofitted to meet greenhouse gas emission targets. Cambridge City Council is leading the way in research and policies to encourage retrofitting in the region. With a new climate strategy for 2026-31 recently announced, the council is examining what is needed at both local and national levels to accelerate retrofitting and help the city reach its target.

Cambridge City Council has set an “ambitious” target of becoming a net-zero council by 2030 and making the city net zero by 2050. In 2019, the council declared a climate emergency and it implemented a climate strategy in 2021. Since then, reducing emissions from Cambridge’s housing stock has been a key objective. According to the council, heating homes accounts for almost a third of the city’s carbon emissions.

Two schemes the council is working on to reduce household emissions are the city-centre district heat network and the net-zero retrofit pilot project.

The former aims to improve the efficiency of heating homes in Cambridge. Rather than individually heating homes, the city would use a network of underground pipes to distribute hot water from a central source. This idea is still in development, but with successful feasibility studies complete, the council is now producing a business case with the University of Cambridge and Anglia Ruskin University. “It’s really exciting and it feels like it’s moved quite quickly for such a big project,” says

Huge reduction in energy use

Rosy Moore, the council’s cabinet member for climate action and environment.

“We would need government funding, because it would require capital investment,” she adds.

The goal is to be connected by 2030. While the project will be set up for public buildings, once operational, the network will be expanded to include homes and smaller businesses.

Unlike older gas-powered heating networks, where the bills of residents who are using them are rising, the latest are planned to be powered by renewable energy. Additionally, the council estimates that, over 40 years, it could result in a 98% reduction in energy use for the buildings involved.

“Fifty council homes built in the 1930s are being upgraded to a net-zero operational standard, with tenants remaining in situ”

“The net-zero retrofit pilot is a super-ambitious initiative,” says Steph Salmon, the council’s energy and retrofit manager. For this scheme, 50 council homes built in the 1930s are being upgraded to a net-zero operational standard, with tenants remaining in situ. The last properties are expected to be completed in November this year. Alongside physical upgrades, the council will offer training sessions and in-depth user guides to demonstrate the new technologies to tenants and will signpost the best available tariffs.

The homes will be monitored this winter and will be used to research the effectiveness of this retrofit design. “We’ll be looking, in six to 12 months, to revisit them, to ensure that the impacts that we were hoping that were going to be achieved in terms of comfort and bill savings [and] indoor air quality have all been achieved,” says Ms Salmon.

Retrofitting social homes

The council is also investing £15m to retrofit social homes, with £3.8m from the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund used to upgrade properties with an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C or below. In addition, it is running community engagement sessions on “quick wins” to improve home energy efficiency, according to Ms Salmon.

Despite these schemes, the council faces challenges in scaling retrofitting up. This summer, the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) released a report, commissioned by the council, that identified actionable strategies to accelerate retrofits. It found fuel poverty remains “notable” in the region, affecting 9% of households in the city and 8.7% in South Cambridgeshire, despite higher-than-average incomes and property prices.