Camden Council reduces daily mould reports by 88%

According to a new council report, the 88% reduction was in part down to establishing a dedicated damp and mould team in 2022. Since then, this team has worked on more than 6,000 homes.

The Housing Ombudsman launched a special investigation into Camden Council in December over its struggles to deal with damp and mould, repairs and complaint-handling.

At the time the local authority blamed “years of underfunding from government” leading to councils with large housing stocks being “stretched to the limit” and resources being “overwhelmed”.

Damp and mould has become a prominent issue for the sector, particularly following the conclusion of the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak in November 2022.

The two-year-old died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in a Rochdale Boroughwide Housing flat.

His case led to a change to regulation – Awaab’s Law – which will legally oblige landlords to carry out repairs within specific timescales.