The Camley Street redevelopment consists of two sites close to King’s Cross, 120-136 Camley Street (1.19 acres) and 3-30 Cedar Way (2.37 acres), covering 3.56 acres in total.

The council has worked with nearby residents and businesses to create a plan for the scheme, which includes around 350 new energy-efficient homes – of which 170 will be genuinely affordable.

The site will also provide 200,000 sqft of commercial space, focusing on companies in life sciences and technology, and light industrial space.