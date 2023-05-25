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Camden Council seeks development partner for 350-home King’s Cross scheme

News25.05.23by James Riding

Camden Council has launched a search for a development partner for a £500m scheme that includes 350 homes – 170 of which will be affordable.

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The Camley Street redevelopment will include 170 affordable homes across two sites
The Camley Street redevelopment will include 170 affordable homes across two sites
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LinkedIn IHCamden Council has launched a search for a development partner for a £500m scheme that includes 350 homes – 170 of which will be affordable #UKhousing

The Camley Street redevelopment consists of two sites close to King’s Cross, 120-136 Camley Street (1.19 acres) and 3-30 Cedar Way (2.37 acres), covering 3.56 acres in total.

The council has worked with nearby residents and businesses to create a plan for the scheme, which includes around 350 new energy-efficient homes – of which 170 will be genuinely affordable.

The site will also provide 200,000 sqft of commercial space, focusing on companies in life sciences and technology, and light industrial space.

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Camden Council said the site would include new public open spaces and improved cycling routes.

Once planning has been secured, the development partner would acquire the Cedar Way site on a 250-year leasehold to develop affordable homes, private residential units and commercial space.

The council will directly develop the affordable housing and commercial space on the Camley Street site.

Danny Beales, cabinet member for investing in communities, culture and an inclusive economy at Camden Council, said: “We want to see Camley Street become a place where our residents can access new employment opportunities in the life sciences sector, where they can live in brand new affordable and high-quality homes and where children have access to new green spaces.”

Neil Vokes, director of development at Camden Council, said: “The potential exists for a key site with scale and connectivity to write a new chapter in the history of Camley Street that sets the standard for social value, active sustainability and lasting ideas. This is best done in partnership with a developer prepared to align to the values we attach to our stewardship of places, people and development.”

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