Camden Council to rebuild estate rendered ‘virtually uninhabitable’ by paused HS2 terminal

Camden Council has agreed plans to demolish and redevelop three blocks deemed “virtually uninhabitable” by construction works at the now-paused Euston HS2 terminal in north London #UKhousing

Work then began in April 2020 to build the tunnels and tracks next to the Regent’s Park Estate.

In 2015, HS2 Ltd compulsorily purchased three adjacent council blocks, Eskdale, Ainsdale and Silverdale, and demolished them in order to provide expansion space for the station.

The plans were given the green light last month for the Coniston, Cartmel and Langdale blocks, which are part of the wider Regent’s Park Estate.

But by 2022, the council report explains that “it was apparent that the lives of residents living in [Coniston, Cartmel and Langdale] were being severely affected by the noise and disruption to the extent that the homes were deemed to be virtually uninhabitable”.

Camden Council then entered an agreement with HS2 Ltd in January 2023 that allowed it to offer residents the opportunity to move to suitable alternative accommodation on a voluntary basis, either by transferring tenants or buying back leasehold property, for which HS2 Ltd would provide the funding.

As part of the deal, the council agreed to undertake an appraisal of Stanhope Parade and the children’s centre on the estate, given their inclusion in the 2023 Euston Area Plan Review.

Since the 2023 agreement, there have been a number of moves for tenants and agreed purchases with leaseholders.

Of the original 116 secure tenants, currently only 13 remain. Ten of the original 37 leaseholders remain.