Campaigners call for government to take leaseholders’ place in ‘shockingly deficient’ waterfall proposals

The calls came in a letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak from the End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) campaign group, which urged the government to underwrite the cost of remediation works and asked for more clarity on funding.

The group also described the government’s approach as “shockingly deficient” and said the current waterfall plan would not provide the certainty that leaseholders and the housing market desperately need.

The government originally published its Building Safety Bill in July last year. It came more than four years after the Grenfell Tower fire forced the country to overhaul its building safety regime which has since been found to be wholly inadequate.

The government has sold the Building Safety Bill, which goes before MPs again today, as the biggest change to building safety regulation in a generation and said it will transform the way the UK’s tall buildings are designed, constructed and managed.

After a somewhat mixed response, housing secretary Michael Gove outlined a raft of amendments to the bill, which if passed by parliament will put in place laws to ensure that leaseholders “do not pay a penny” for cladding remediation costs.