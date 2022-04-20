Campaigners call for government to take leaseholders’ place in ‘shockingly deficient’ waterfall proposals

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The government is being urged to take the place of “innocent leaseholders” under the proposed waterfall of protections announced as part of the Building Safety Bill aimed at saving them from remediation costs.
The calls came in a letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak from the End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) campaign group, which urged the government to underwrite the cost of remediation works and asked for more clarity on funding.
The group also described the government’s approach as “shockingly deficient” and said the current waterfall plan would not provide the certainty that leaseholders and the housing market desperately need.
The government originally published its Building Safety Bill in July last year. It came more than four years after the Grenfell Tower fire forced the country to overhaul its building safety regime which has since been found to be wholly inadequate.
The government has sold the Building Safety Bill, which goes before MPs again today, as the biggest change to building safety regulation in a generation and said it will transform the way the UK’s tall buildings are designed, constructed and managed.
After a somewhat mixed response, housing secretary Michael Gove outlined a raft of amendments to the bill, which if passed by parliament will put in place laws to ensure that leaseholders “do not pay a penny” for cladding remediation costs.
The amendments include a “waterfall” scheme aimed at prohibiting leaseholders in blocks taller than 11 metres from being charged any money for cladding remediation work.
For non-cladding work, the new law will seek to make developers and cladding manufacturers pay. It will then move on to freeholders, if they have the means to pay.
If neither of these routes provide the full sum of money required to fix the block, leaseholders can be billed. But these costs will be capped at £10,000 nationally and £15,000 in London.
However, EOCS has asked the government to take leaseholders’ place under these protections and provide up-front funding for buildings to be made safe immediately.
The government maintained that the plan to fund remediation work under an expanded Building Safety Levy will raise an additional estimated £3bn, providing the necessary funds to address cladding issues on these remaining buildings.
It also pointed out that a new recovery unit will pursue firms that are behaving irresponsibly through the courts, if necessary.
The EOCS’ letter stated: “The decision to rule out all buildings under 11 metres from any funding help is deeply unfair, given issues in those buildings have the same causes as those over this height limit.
“The decision to set arbitrary limits to exclude equally innocent buy-to-let leaseholders is yet another shocking deficiency of the government’s approach.
“Despite the fact that the regulatory regime operated by successive governments is, in no small part, responsible for this crisis, the current proposals still apportion costs, and blame, to leaseholders.”
EOCS said the government could underwrite the cost of the remediation works and then recoup the money from whoever is liable.
The letter continued: “It disappoints and saddens us to see that the Treasury appears to continue to place the interests of industry ahead of ordinary people.
“The government has the means, as well as the moral duty and responsibility, to put an end to this living nightmare. The time for half-measures and limited protection is long over.”
Despite being addressed to the Treasury, the department referred Inside Housing to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) for a response.
A DLUHC spokesperson said: “It is fundamentally unfair that innocent leaseholders should be landed with bills they cannot afford to fix for problems they did not cause.
“We are bringing forward far-reaching legal protections for leaseholders on building safety.
“Those responsible for buildings that need remediation should foot the bill. The Building Safety Bill and our wide-ranging industry agreement will help to ensure that this happens.”
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