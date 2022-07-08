Campaigners call for ‘urgent clarity’ on building safety policies after Gove exit

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Cladding campaigners have called on the government to provide “urgent clarity” on ongoing work to fix the building safety crisis, after Michael Gove was sacked from his role as housing minister on Wednesday night.
In a letter to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) campaign group said they wanted assurances from officials that the work started under Mr Gove would continue.
The letter stated that they were particularly keen to get clarity in relation to the pledges made by developers to fix their buildings, as well as the secondary legislation associated with the Building Safety Act, which is set to come into force on 20 July.
On Wednesday, news emerged that Mr Gove had been sacked by Boris Johnson amid a wave of resignations in protest against the prime minister’s leadership.
During his 10 months in charge, Mr Gove’s actions on the building safety crisis had been warmly welcomed by leaseholders. The housing secretary had secured commitments from large house builders to pay for and fix fire safety issues, and driven through legislation that would provide greater protection for leaseholders.
This work included getting nearly 50 builders to sign a pledge to fix any building with fire safety defects that they had been involved in building over the past 30 years.
Officials were working on how to make those pledges legally binding through a contract.
Under Mr Gove, amendments were also made to the Building Safety Act to limit the amount leaseholders will have to pay for building safety work.
The act has now passed through parliament. However, secondary legislation is required in some parts to strengthen the changes contained in it.
In the letter, EOCS said leaseholders had been “left in limbo” for years and it was important that Mr Gove’s work was not brought to a halt.
The campaign group floated the idea of Mr Gove returning to his role to “ensure stability” and “complete the important tasks in hand”.
“Failing that, we would need a politician of equal authority and determination to hold industry to account appointed to the role,” the letter said.
Yesterday, Greg Clark was appointed as housing secretary to replace Mr Gove. He is part of a new interim cabinet set up by Mr Johnson to serve for the remainder of his time as prime minister.
It came after Mr Johnson made a statement confirming his plans to leave office after a new leader of the Conservative Party is chosen.
The appointment marks a return to the department for Mr Clark, who held the same role between May 2015 and July 2016.
EOCS wrote: “We welcome the comments from the new secretary of state, Greg Clark, who has said that he will provide stability, good governance and accountability to parliament at this important time.
“Our direct request to him is for continuity over the coming weeks. We look forward to meeting him.”
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