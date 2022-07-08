Campaigners call for ‘urgent clarity’ on building safety policies after Gove exit

In a letter to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) campaign group said they wanted assurances from officials that the work started under Mr Gove would continue.

The letter stated that they were particularly keen to get clarity in relation to the pledges made by developers to fix their buildings, as well as the secondary legislation associated with the Building Safety Act, which is set to come into force on 20 July.

On Wednesday, news emerged that Mr Gove had been sacked by Boris Johnson amid a wave of resignations in protest against the prime minister’s leadership.