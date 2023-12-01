Campaigners in Wales voice concern over ‘lack of hard timescales’ on building safety

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Campaigners in Wales have raised concerns about a “lack of hard timescales” to fix fire safety issues after an update on how the devolved administration is tackling these problems.
The group Welsh Cladiators spoke out after a statement from climate change minister Julie James in the Welsh parliament this week.
Ms James told the Senedd that Wales now has a “route to address” fire safety issues, not just cladding, in all residential blocks of 11 metres or taller.
But in a statement the Welsh Cladiators said: “We see a lack of hard timescales and dates in the minister’s statement which suggests further drift and delay.”
The group also questioned the “bullish” nature of her statement, adding: “The crisis in Wales is not over, it’s not even the start of the end.”
It comes after a report by Wales’ auditor general in August flagged “major concerns” over how the country’s new building safety regime is being implemented.
In comments later reported by the BBC on timescales, Ms James suggested that it could take around three years to fix problems.
“It’s about experts, people to do the work and so on,” she reportedly said. “But somewhere in between the next few months and about three years, depending on the complexity of the works in the building, where you are, what the supply chain looks like and how we can get hold of the contractors who can actually do the work.”
Elsewhere, Ms James’ statement to the Senedd confirmed that an extra £39m was being made available to tackle buildings in the social sector, meaning a total of 131 blocks would be remediated.
She also said that from next April the oversight of new high-risk buildings will be restricted to local authority building control and a new a class system for registered building inspectors introduced.
A new regulatory regime for building inspectors and building control bodies will also be in place by April.
Like the UK, the Welsh government has also introduced an agreement with developers to fix buildings. It is a commitment to remediate buildings over 11 metres in height with life-critical fire safety issues, built in the past 30 years.
Ten firms have signed so far and Ms James revealed that giant Australian developer Lendlease is “in the process” of signing. The administration is also in “positive dialogue” with developer Watkin Jones.
Remediation works are already under way at sites including Aurora, Davids Wharf, Prospect Place and Century Wharf, the administration said, while a further 34 buildings are expected to start work in 2024.
In addition an initial cohort of 31 ‘orphan’ buildings – where a developer is unknown or has ceased trading – has been identified, with work having started in some in key sites including Kings Court in Newport, the administration said.
It comes nearly six-and-a-half years since the Grenfell Tower fire, when 72 people lost their lives.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) will also this month publish updated cladding valuation guidance to include Wales. “This is a major step in providing consistency and transparency in the valuation process for flats in blocks affected by cladding issues,” Ms James said.
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