Campaigners in Wales voice concern over ‘lack of hard timescales’ on building safety

The group Welsh Cladiators spoke out after a statement from climate change minister Julie James in the Welsh parliament this week.

Ms James told the Senedd that Wales now has a “route to address” fire safety issues, not just cladding, in all residential blocks of 11 metres or taller.

But in a statement the Welsh Cladiators said: “We see a lack of hard timescales and dates in the minister’s statement which suggests further drift and delay.”

The group also questioned the “bullish” nature of her statement, adding: “The crisis in Wales is not over, it’s not even the start of the end.”

It comes after a report by Wales’ auditor general in August flagged “major concerns” over how the country’s new building safety regime is being implemented.