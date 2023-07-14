Campaigners occupy empty flat in protest at estate demolition plans

Members of the Radical Housing Network (RHN) and residents on the Lesnes Estate in South Thamesmead took over the empty property in what they said would be the first in a number of actions aimed at highlighting how the redevelopment is being handled.

Peabody took control of Thamesmead in 2014 by merging with Gallions Housing Association, Trust Thamesmead, which owns the community infrastructure, and Tilfen Land.

In October last year, Bexley Council’s planning committee resolved to grant outline planning permission for up to 1,950 new homes at the South Thamesmead site.

Peabody has pledged to make at least 35% of the homes affordable, with the plans making up phases three to seven of the landlord’s masterplan for the area.

The landlord said it had inherited an estate in poor condition after decades of significant underinvestment.