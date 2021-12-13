Campaigners tell Gove to ‘get a firm grip’ on cladding crisis after RICS rejection

In a statement in response to the RICS decision, the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign has told Mr Gove to “take control of the risk assessment process”, following RICS’ announcement last week that it would stick to its current advice.

The decision to maintain its advice flew in the face of previous government messages to banks which suggested that they should no longer ask for EWS1 forms for buildings under 18 metres tall. RICS said that it was not in the public interest to change the guidance.

The statement from RICS also called on the government to significantly enhance the amount of money it was giving to remediate buildings and called for a plan to increase the speed with which work was taking place.

Responding to this, End Our Cladding Scandal said that RICS’ statement supported its position that the government needed to take control of the risk assessment process and lead a national effort to make buildings safe, including ensuring that the Building Safety Fund covers all buildings and starting a remediation plan that prioritises the most at-risk blocks.