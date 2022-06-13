Campaigners urge PM to implement Grenfell recommendations on escape plans for disabled people

It is instead launching a new consultation on sharing the location of disabled residents with fire services, but only in blocks known to have serious fire safety issues.

It has said previously that it does not believe it would be “proportionate” and will continue to place its faith in stay put advice in most buildings.

This was despite government previously promising that it would implement the recommendations “in full”.

It comes a month after the Home Office announced it was to reject key recommendations from phase one of the inquiry, including to require by law that the owner and manager of every high-rise residential building create PEEPs for anyone who may need help during an evacuation, such as someone with a disability.

In a letter to prime minister Boris Johnson, Disability Rights UK, Grenfell United, and the Leaseholder Disability Action Group (Claddag) asked that government withdraws its new information-sharing consultation and “commits to implementing the inquiry’s recommendation of a legal obligation to implement PEEPs”.

Grenfell United, the group representing the bereaved and survivors, said they were “enraged” by the decision, that it was a “disgrace”, while Fazilet Hadi, head of policy at Disability Rights UK, said it was “utterly reprehensible”.

The Home Office has also been threatened with a legal challenge from two disabled residents of buildings with fire safety risks, over its plan.

In the letter, which had also been sent to housing secretary Michael Gove, home secretary Priti Patel, and building safety minister Lord Stephen Greenhalgh, campaigners wrote: “The reasons cited for this decision in the House of Lords were ‘practicality’, ‘proportionality’ and ‘safety’ – including examples of ‘excessive costs’ and the suggestion that the implementation of PEEPs would prevent non-disabled residents from evacuating.

“We would ask you and your government what evidence you have that the – often not costly – implementation of PEEPs is a disproportionate response to saving a life.”

It said as the five-year anniversary of the Grenfell fire approaches, the safety of disabled residents has not changed.

It said that those unable to self-evacuate are “forced to live every day knowing that they cannot access a safe means of escape”, adding that many of these individuals “also still live in buildings with dangerous cladding”.

“It’s been clear throughout the handling of this issue that the safety and lives of disabled people is not a priority for your government," the campaigners wrote.

The groups said for an issue “so vitally important and time-sensitive”, it hopes that the government “will now choose to act on the inquiry’s recommendations”.

“As we approach five years since 72 people died in an avoidable fire, where disabled lives were lost because they were not given a means to escape – we ask the government to act, as promised,” they wrote.