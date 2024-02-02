Campaigners warn progress on cladding remediation work could be ‘misleading’

Progress towards remediating tower blocks with building safety issues in the UK has been described as “misleading” by a resident campaign group due to the way the government is collecting and publishing the data #UKhousing

She said: “If you’re only showing a very small fraction of the problem, you’re giving a misleading impression of the scale and progress. We would rather see a realistic picture because that’s what’s going to drive the urgency.”

On top of this, many buildings with identified unsafe cladding may not be in the data at all because developers are yet to carry out a full assessment, warned Jennifer Frame, from the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign group.

The government opened a funding scheme for buildings between 11 and 18 metres in July last year , but progress has been much slower on these blocks.

This is significantly lower than the government’s estimate of 6,220 to 8,890 in May 2022, and could rise given the number if medium-rise buildings not assessed.

In its latest report on building safety remediation, released last month, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) identified 3,839 residential buildings at 11 metres and taller with unsafe cladding.

Ms Frame explained that if the true number of unsafe buildings is 10,000, as has been reported, then contrary to the government’s claim that 21% of buildings have had remediations completed, the actual figure would be around 8%.

“What I would like them to say is to publicly say, ‘We’d overestimated before and this is the reason why we’ve revised down our estimate’, but I think it’s just that they’re so slow at getting to recognise and deal with extra categories of problems,” she said.

In July last year, the campaign group delivered a new set of asks to the government after warning that “hardly anything has changed on the ground” a year on from new legislation to protect them from costs.

The government should already have access to a broader scope of data, believes Ms Frame, as developers that signed remediation contracts with DLUHC are obliged to submit quarterly data returns, including target dates for assessments on each building, and for completed remediation works.

“We would like some transparency by them putting these figures out there… then people can be challenging it and comparing developers,” added Ms Frame.

In September 2019, Ms Frame lost her home during a fire at Richmond House in south-west London, which Inside Housing revealed had “defective” cladding following a report published in September 2020.

In just one example of discrepancy in the figures, accounts for Barratt Developments showed it has made provisions for 278 buildings yet to be remediated, while government figures put the number at 128. By only counting buildings that have been 100% assessed, Ms Frame suggested that DLUHC is painting a “completely different vision of the future and what the pace of progress will look like”.

She added: “It is a big data collection exercise, there’s no doubt about that, however we are six-and-a-half years in. If we’re going to invest this much money and if there’s this much left to do, it’s worth paying a bit more attention.