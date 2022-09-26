Campaigning architect Sam Webb dies

Architect and safety campaigner Sam Webb has died.
Mr Webb was particularly famous for his work on the structural and fire safety of tower blocks, which began with his investigations into the Ronan Point collapse in 1968.
He also helped to advise the families of victims killed at the Lakanal House fire in 2009 and campaigned for tighter regulations to prevent a tower block disaster before the Grenfell fire in 2017.
Mr Webb since helped to establish Tower Blocks UK, a charity that advocates on behalf of residents of dangerous blocks.
Inside Housing understands that he died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday.
Mr Webb began raising concerns about large-panel construction after witnessing poor practice on building sites in the 1960s.
Following the partial collapse of Ronan Point, and the death of four residents, he worked with the investigative journalist Paul Foot to expose issues with other tower blocks built in the same way.
After Ronan Point’s collapsed corner was rebuilt and residents were ordered back in, they contacted Mr Webb to express concern about the safety of the tower. He was able to prove that it was unsafe and ensure it was demolished.
Mr Webb also lectured at the Kent Institute of Art & Design and went on to become an elected member of both the Royal Institute of British Architects Council and the Architectural Association Council.
After the Lakanal House fire killed six people in 2009, Mr Webb produced an independent expert report that successfully identified the presence of combustible panels on the exterior of the building as an important factor in the spread of the fire.
The Grenfell Tower Inquiry has recently revealed how this was ignored by officials, who closed down official investigations into the Lakanal fire after a few days.
Mr Webb went on to be hired as an expert witness for the Lakanal families’ legal team during the lengthy inquest into the deaths, and assisted the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fire Safety in pressuring ministers to take action to implement its findings.
After the Grenfell Tower fire, Mr Webb co-founded Tower Blocks UK, a project designed to help social housing residents raise safety issues with their landlords. He was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list in 2021.
On social media, Tower Blocks UK said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sad passing of our dear friend and Tower Blocks UK co-founder Sam Webb MBE. A passionate advocate for the safety of people living in tower blocks, always compassionate and engaging with residents. We will miss him so very much.”
Emma Dent Coad, former MP for North Kensington, added: “So sad we have lost our tireless fire and building safety campaigner Sam Webb. He was a good friend to North Ken after Grenfell. Thoughts and prayers to all those who knew him: he will be sorely missed.”
Ledbury Action Group, residents of a large-panel system block in Southwark assisted by Mr Webb in raising their concerns with the council, said: “So much to say about this wonderful man. It was only because of Sam that we tenants at Ledbury were listened to & safely rehoused. Because he cared so deeply and he stood by us – giving us his time and expertise, as he did for so many. He was one of the best. We will miss him.”
Inside Housing interviewed Mr Webb in 2018.
If you knew Mr Webb and want to make a comment in tribute, please email peter.apps@insidehousing.co.uk
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