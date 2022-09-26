Campaigning architect Sam Webb dies

Mr Webb was particularly famous for his work on the structural and fire safety of tower blocks, which began with his investigations into the Ronan Point collapse in 1968.

He also helped to advise the families of victims killed at the Lakanal House fire in 2009 and campaigned for tighter regulations to prevent a tower block disaster before the Grenfell fire in 2017.

Mr Webb since helped to establish Tower Blocks UK, a charity that advocates on behalf of residents of dangerous blocks.

Inside Housing understands that he died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday.