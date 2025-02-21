Can AI improve fire safety in homes?

How widespread are these systems in the sector today?

Historically, the fire sector has been seen to be slow in adopting new technology – but it’s not slow to innovate, it’s just heavily regulated. This is in part due to the life safety aspect of fire detection and alarm systems, and the need for strict, harmonised standards governing the operation of these systems.

However, as we’ve seen from the aviation and automotive sectors, technology can be introduced at a considerable rate without sacrificing safety standards. In some countries, people already feel safe letting their car drive itself. That would have seemed crazy a few years back, and now it’s established technology. Aico already uses machine learning on many of its connected systems, providing landlords and homeowners with valuable insights into the health of their alarms, sensors and homes.

How can landlords take advantage – and how much does this technology cost?

As connected alarm systems become more widely adopted, landlords will as a matter of course begin to see the benefits of utilising AI and machine learning to help manage their alarm systems and homes. This will make systems safer and will reduce the demand on the person managing the property – and the costs of using these kinds of systems can usually be offset against the savings generated by reducing the amount of maintenance required.

We can give engineers valuable data before they go out and deal with an incident – such as whether the alarm system is working, whether it’s using mains power or a battery back-up, for example, or whether its sensor is working properly. Equally, issues can be reported remotely now. These improvements can reduce the amount of resources landlords need to spend, which in turn allows for a more effective use of their time.

Has there been any pushback from residents? How can landlords maximise resident buy-in?

Most residents are welcoming of improved technology within their homes as long as they understand the purpose and the benefits, and are able to access the data directly. Aico’s systems allow residents to access all data and insights gained through connected alarms and devices directly.

What does the future hold for this technology, and for the sector?

The future is massively exciting as we get better at protecting people from the risks of fire, CO and other indoor air quality conditions. We’re already seeing a huge improvement in how effective alarms can be at detecting risks and alerting occupants, but moving forward, home life safety protection systems will be able to reduce the risk of fire occurring by being more proactive and reducing the risk of these events starting.

Ultimately, these systems will become better at prevention, detection, communication, education and alerting the necessary support services. And, of course, the bigger the datasets, the more analysis we can do on them, and the better we become at using that data effectively. That will, I believe, increase levels of trust in the technologies.

I think there is an element of fear when it comes to any life-saving system and AI and automation. As I alluded to earlier, it would take a very brave person – or very capable AI – to put decisions about whether an alarm goes off in the hands of a computer today. But maybe in the future the technology will get to a point where it can be automated to that degree.