Can board members speak – or tweet – their minds?

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David Levenson of Coaching Futures explores the role of board members as ambassadors for their organisation
Recently I was advised by a recruiter for a board role that they would be ploughing through my social media output. Did I think I had posted anything that might cause their client a problem? I replied that I didn’t think they would find anything that would worry them.
I thought about my response afterwards. Nowadays my social activity is confined to LinkedIn, having detoxed from other platforms many years ago. Is it possible that I may have posted something that might inadvertently have caused offence to someone, or worse, could embarrass a current or prospective employer?
These reflections came to mind while observing the unfolding drama surrounding Baron Austin of Dudley, former MP and chair of the board of West Midlands-based housing provider Midland Heart, an organisation
whose head office in Birmingham I frequently visited before the pandemic ensued in 2020.
In case you missed the media storm about Lord Austin’s tweet, the Midland Heart board has taken the highly unusual step of suspending its chair for comments that, as reported in Inside Housing, have had an adverse impact on the organisation and caused upset to colleagues. The board unanimously feel this is the only course of action.
Lord Austin’s background is not that of a typical housing association board chair. He is a politician who has been on the national stage, and a Marmite politician at that. He fell out with the Labour Party leadership during Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure at the head of the party and was one of a group of MPs who broke with Labour in 2019, citing a “culture of extremism, antisemitism and intolerance”.
He became an independent MP and was elevated to the House of Lords in 2020. In 2023 he was appointed as chair of the board at Midland Heart. His registered interests disclose several public roles, including advisory member of the Warwick Manufacturing Group at the University of Warwick.
“Housing association board members are ambassadors, both for the organisation and for the board in whose
name they act”
Lord Austin’s support of Israel and the British Jewish community is a matter of record. He is a man of strong opinions and outspoken views, sometimes expressed in colourful language. Presumably his many public pronouncements would have been known to the board of Midland Heart before his appointment as chair, and they ought to have satisfied themselves that there was nothing in them that might give rise to a problem.
Politicians who, like Lord Austin, subsequently enter public life in other roles are liable to need reminding that their political opinions can neither be separated nor isolated from the context of those public duties. In other words, they are not free to say or tweet what is on their minds without considering the impact of their words, not only in terms of the injury or offence they may cause, but also the resultant damage to the organisation they represent.
Housing association board members are ambassadors, both for the organisation and for the board in whose name they act. Employees are now expected to consider their actions both in and outside the workplace, including on social media, ensuring that they reflect well on their organisation.
Board members have a dual responsibility; their behaviour sets the tone and culture for everyone else who is associated with the organisation as well as for their own conduct. They need to be doubly vigilant about what they say in public and post online.
Does this mean that board members are not free to speak up about what is on their mind? If this were generally true, it would be problematic. Housing provider boards are frequently criticised for being too silent in the face of bureaucratic restrictions imposed from within and too supine towards the hand of government and regulation enforced from above.
Boards do need to assert themselves and not shrink like violets under the glare of adverse publicity when it occasionally arises.
“What should be handled as a governance issue threatens to become a minor political drama”
Which returns us neatly to the current dilemma for Midland Heart’s board, which now has a difficult call to make about its chair’s future, while the housing world and others watch.
One of the primary rules for governing bodies is to get on the front foot or else risk being buffeted by events beyond their control. Recent examples of boardroom dramas, from the CBI to Open AI, highlight how matters can slip out of hand very quickly if the board doesn’t immediately assert its authority.
Given the febrile context for Lord Austin’s remarks, it is not surprising that outside voices have called for the Regulator of Social Housing and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to intervene. Indeed, the secretary of state has intervened but not in the way some might have wished.
What should be handled as a governance issue threatens to become a minor political drama that will deflect attention from the housing sector’s message to government and opposition parties in an election year about the need to address the housing crisis.
Midland Heart is a publicly accountable, responsible organisation. Having recanted its original statement, the board now needs to demonstrate to its stakeholders, especially residents and staff, that it is addressing Lord Austin’s case fairly and transparently, and without external interference, whatever the outcome proves to be.
David Levenson, founder, Coaching Futures
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