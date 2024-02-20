Can board members speak – or tweet – their minds?

These reflections came to mind while observing the unfolding drama surrounding Baron Austin of Dudley, former MP and chair of the board of West Midlands-based housing provider Midland Heart, an organisation whose head office in Birmingham I frequently visited before the pandemic ensued in 2020.

I thought about my response afterwards. Nowadays my social activity is confined to LinkedIn, having detoxed from other platforms many years ago. Is it possible that I may have posted something that might inadvertently have caused offence to someone, or worse, could embarrass a current or prospective employer?

Recently I was advised by a recruiter for a board role that they would be ploughing through my social media output. Did I think I had posted anything that might cause their client a problem? I replied that I didn’t think they would find anything that would worry them.

In case you missed the media storm about Lord Austin’s tweet, the Midland Heart board has taken the highly unusual step of suspending its chair for comments that, as reported in Inside Housing, have had an adverse impact on the organisation and caused upset to colleagues. The board unanimously feel this is the only course of action.

Lord Austin’s background is not that of a typical housing association board chair. He is a politician who has been on the national stage, and a Marmite politician at that. He fell out with the Labour Party leadership during Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure at the head of the party and was one of a group of MPs who broke with Labour in 2019, citing a “culture of extremism, antisemitism and intolerance”.

He became an independent MP and was elevated to the House of Lords in 2020. In 2023 he was appointed as chair of the board at Midland Heart. His registered interests disclose several public roles, including advisory member of the Warwick Manufacturing Group at the University of Warwick.

“Housing association board members are ambassadors, both for the organisation and for the board in whose

name they act”

Lord Austin’s support of Israel and the British Jewish community is a matter of record. He is a man of strong opinions and outspoken views, sometimes expressed in colourful language. Presumably his many public pronouncements would have been known to the board of Midland Heart before his appointment as chair, and they ought to have satisfied themselves that there was nothing in them that might give rise to a problem.

Politicians who, like Lord Austin, subsequently enter public life in other roles are liable to need reminding that their political opinions can neither be separated nor isolated from the context of those public duties. In other words, they are not free to say or tweet what is on their minds without considering the impact of their words, not only in terms of the injury or offence they may cause, but also the resultant damage to the organisation they represent.