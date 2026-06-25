Can Labour turn its housebuilding woes around?

And broader economic trends are pulling the market down further, with reports from a succession of major housebuilders have hammered home that message. Berkeley Group has announced it will stop buying new land and hiring new staff as costs rise much faster than its selling prices, while Taylor Wimpey has warned that pricing and costs are coming under pressure. Crest Nicolson has delayed publication of its results during talks with its lenders, while Gleeson says concerns about inflation have triggered ‘higher than usual caution’ about its financial position.

So the market was severely challenged even before the impact of the Gulf crisis, with higher inflation driving up costs still further and higher interest rates reducing affordability for buyers. The Construction Products Association now forecasts that annual delivery of net additional homes will not get back above 200,000 until 2029/20. Its forecast for the whole of this parliamentary term is now only 943,204 homes.

If that’s even half-right the debate could soon move on from whether ministers can hit their 1.5 million target to focus on a much more embarrassing question. Can they build more than the million delivered in the last parliament by the chaotic governments of Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak?

"The Home Builders Federation says that the average cost of building a home has risen by £76,000 since 2020, half of that down to increased costs for labour and materials but the other half due to extra taxes and levies and higher regulatory costs"

Something will have to change, and soon, to avoid that and it could be a close-run thing. The Home Builders Federation says that the average cost of building a home has risen by £76,000 since 2020, half of that down to increased costs for labour and materials but the other half due to extra taxes and levies and higher regulatory costs.

It is calling for a moratorium on new taxes, including the suspension of the Building Safety Levy, arguing that viability will be further eroded without a willingness to make trade-offs between different government priorities.

Some housebuilders are also calling for the return of Help to Buy, seeing it as the least bad option for restoring confidence, but critics will need convincing that this will not just be help for profits, dividends and bonuses.

By contrast, there are growing calls to invest more in social housing. In the contest to be the new Labour leader and prime minister Andy Burnham has called for a return to ‘a post-war level of council house building’ and Wes Streeting has revealed plans to speed up construction of social homes.

Or the government could support the private market and affordable housing at the same time and look to the sort of policies introduced after the financial crisis to kickstart stalled developments and after the 1990s housing crash to fund housing associations to acquire unsold market homes.

None of these ideas will be cheap or simple to implement but a combination of all of them may be required to get housebuilding back on track.

Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing