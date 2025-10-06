Can local authority trading companies get us building like it’s 1977?

While LATCs are a promising tool, they are not a silver bullet. Many have struggled with governance, transparency and viability. Others have fallen short of their housing delivery objectives due to resourcing and market conditions.

A 2024 report by UNISON, Trading Places, highlights the pressures that LATCs place on council staff, particularly in creating a two-tier workforce with differing pay and pension rights. This not only raises questions around equal pay but also undermines morale and recruitment in a sector already under strain.

Equally significant are the wider systemic constraints. LATCs still face the same planning bottlenecks as any other developer. Without access to sufficient planning officers and technical consultees, projects stall. And the viability challenges facing the sector – high costs, slow sales rates and uncertainty around demand – affect local authority ventures just as much as plc housebuilders.

“LATCs place pressure on council staff, creating a two-tier workforce with differing pay and pension rights. This not only raises questions around equal pay but also undermines morale and recruitment”

So while the Spending Review provided a welcome boost for affordable housing, it overlooks a critical component: the machinery of delivery. To build like the 1970s, we need a model that reflects today’s economic and social realities, but which restores a balance between public purpose and private delivery.

That means empowering councils to play a more active role in development – whether through LATCs, joint ventures or partnerships with housing associations and developers. And it also means recognising that councils cannot deliver alone.

A co-ordinated approach between public and private sectors is essential. From identifying land, to co-designing masterplans and navigating planning and funding infrastructure, early-stage collaboration must become the norm.

The ambition to return to 1970s-level output is commendable. But achieving it means more than restoring the public sector’s role in housing. It means rethinking how the public and private sectors work together.

If we want to build like it’s 1977, we must move beyond structures and towards substance, investing in the planners, officers and partners who can make delivery happen.

Jemma Shorrock, associate director, Boyer