Can social housing learn from Big Tech?

Generally, most providers are pretty good at managing asset data. This is the stuff we know about, the bricks and mortar we own. But could you say, hand on heart, that you manage your customer data as effectively?

If you can’t, you’re in good company. The Housing Ombudsman recently highlighted poor data management as a recurring theme for the sector and its deep dives have shown these are systemic problems.

This emphasis serves as a catalyst for the sector to re-evaluate its data-handling processes, implement more robust data-management frameworks, and prioritise the cultivation of a data-driven culture.