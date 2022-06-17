Can the government deliver on fairer rent?

The fairer renting white paper could mark a turning point for tenants and landlords, but there is still a long road ahead.

If enacted by this Conservative government, the proposals will mean the abolition of the Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and assured shorthold tenancies, which were at the heart of the 1988 framework designed by the Thatcher administration to bring the market back into the private rented sector.

The damning verdict of the white paper is that this has led to a sector “that offers the most expensive, least secure and lowest quality housing to 4.4 million households, including 1.3 million households with children and 382,000 households over 65. This is driving unacceptable outcomes and holding back some of the most deprived parts of the country”.

“Probationary, fixed-term and demoted [social] tenancies are now set to be abolished on the grounds that there should be parity between sectors”

In future, all tenancies will be periodic tenancies that can be ended by the tenant with two months’ notice or by the landlord only with a valid ground for possession.

The new system will also see a reversal of more recent trends towards less security in the social rented sector. Probationary, fixed-term and demoted tenancies are now set to be abolished on the grounds that there should be parity between sectors.

Contrast that with what happened in the 2010s under David Cameron. The government enabled social landlords to offer fixed-term tenancies in 2011 and legislated to make them mandatory for new council tenants in 2016 (although this was later dropped). Ministers regularly implied that ‘tenancies for life’ were somehow part of a ‘dependency culture’.