Can the housing crisis and the climate crisis be solved at the same time?

“The combination of a housing crisis and climate crisis poses a great challenge for the building industry. However, there are plausible solutions,” writes Rob Preston @CarterJonas #UKhousing

With the UK having entered a legally binding requirement to reach net zero emissions by 2050, there is a clear urgency for the nation to decarbonise. The 2022 UK greenhouse gas emissions, provisional figures published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show that the residential sector emitted 56.4MtCO 2 e, accounting for 17% of all carbon dioxide emissions in the UK. The UK government has set specific targets for sustainable building.

The UK faces two very pressing issues: a drastic shortage of housing, coupled with increasing costs for those buying and renting; and an urgent need to reach net zero. The two are not inseparable: the built environment is one of the largest contributors to rising emissions; but construction is also innovating to not only mitigate but reduce pollution.

The main target is for all new homes to be built to zero-carbon standards by 2025. Furthermore, the government has set a target of retrofitting all existing buildings by 2030 to improve their energy efficiency.

The UK has also set ambitious energy targets, including generating 40% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Former energy minister Chris Skidmore’s recent Net Zero Review sets out detailed recommendations that the government and policymakers should adopt to help to achieve Net Zero requirements. Top priorities include mandating no new home be connected to the gas grid by 2025, the widespread installation of heat pumps on existing and new homes, and the improvement of existing housing stock’s insulation: “The cheapest energy is the energy that we do not use.”

“Building homes to ‘business as usual’ standards will fail to achieve emissions requirements”

Improving the standards of new homes must not be the only priority: there are opportunities to improve the energy efficiency of existing housing stock and take homes off the gas grid. This is a priority – if current trends continue, 92% of emissions in England will come from existing housing while only 12% will come from the building and running of new homes, according to research published in Ecological Economics.

Major landlords – including affordable housing providers – will therefore play a key role in decarbonising housing.

Mr Skidemore’s Net Zero Review also makes it clear that building homes to ‘business as usual’ standards will fail to achieve emissions requirements.

Forward-thinking developers are already leading the way by building homes off the gas grid. There is also a growing commitment by the industry to build homes above and beyond the standards current Building Regulations require and that are fit for the future.