Can the housing crisis and the climate crisis be solved at the same time?

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Building homes to ‘business as usual’ standards will fail to achieve emissions requirements, writes Rob Preston.
The UK faces two very pressing issues: a drastic shortage of housing, coupled with increasing costs for those buying and renting; and an urgent need to reach net zero. The two are not inseparable: the built environment is one of the largest contributors to rising emissions; but construction is also innovating to not only mitigate but reduce pollution.
With the UK having entered a legally binding requirement to reach net zero emissions by 2050, there is a clear urgency for the nation to decarbonise. The 2022 UK greenhouse gas emissions, provisional figures published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show that the residential sector emitted 56.4MtCO2e, accounting for 17% of all carbon dioxide emissions in the UK. The UK government has set specific targets for sustainable building.
The main target is for all new homes to be built to zero-carbon standards by 2025. Furthermore, the government has set a target of retrofitting all existing buildings by 2030 to improve their energy efficiency.
The UK has also set ambitious energy targets, including generating 40% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
Former energy minister Chris Skidmore’s recent Net Zero Review sets out detailed recommendations that the government and policymakers should adopt to help to achieve Net Zero requirements. Top priorities include mandating no new home be connected to the gas grid by 2025, the widespread installation of heat pumps on existing and new homes, and the improvement of existing housing stock’s insulation: “The cheapest energy is the energy that we do not use.”
“Building homes to ‘business as usual’ standards will fail to achieve emissions requirements”
Improving the standards of new homes must not be the only priority: there are opportunities to improve the energy efficiency of existing housing stock and take homes off the gas grid. This is a priority – if current trends continue, 92% of emissions in England will come from existing housing while only 12% will come from the building and running of new homes, according to research published in Ecological Economics.
Major landlords – including affordable housing providers – will therefore play a key role in decarbonising housing.
Mr Skidemore’s Net Zero Review also makes it clear that building homes to ‘business as usual’ standards will fail to achieve emissions requirements.
Forward-thinking developers are already leading the way by building homes off the gas grid. There is also a growing commitment by the industry to build homes above and beyond the standards current Building Regulations require and that are fit for the future.
Regulations and policy requirements could be clearer and more prescriptive so that long-term investment decisions can be made with greater clarity. For example, there is still a lack of clarity regarding certain technical details of the incoming 2025 Future Homes Standard.
These measures should also be enacted through the right regulative regimes. Planning is generally too early in the process to fully assess the carbon impact of design – embodied carbon and carbon emissions can be modelled and predicted, but actual performance can only be measured once buildings are operational following handover. Building regulations and minimum EPC standards will need to play a central role.
The availability of suitable financial subsidies will be key in ensuring the costs of retrofitting and installation of insulation and renewables are viable, for the development industry in general and affordable housing providers in particular. This is important in our current economic context with build-cost inflation and supply chain issues. The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and Home Upgrade Grants are currently providing finance. Ideally, this would be kept under review and extended where possible in the long-term so that sufficient funding is rolled out nationally.
“The combination of a housing crisis and climate crisis poses a great challenge for the building industry. However, there are plausible solutions”
The government should also address the skills gap in the renewable energy sector to ensure that there is the skilled workforce needed for the widespread installation of renewable energy technologies.
The housing and development industries will need to reject business-as-usual thinking regarding building sustainability. Research published by the Housing Forum in November 2022 indicated that three out of four respondents from their membership base believe the industry does not have the requisite skills and knowledge to meet 2025 targets within the next 10 years. Therefore, there is a need to improve levels of understanding, skills and preparation within the industry.
The combination of a housing crisis and climate crisis poses a great challenge for the building industry. However, there are plausible solutions.
There is a need for greater commitment by the government to resolve the current barriers to achieving a decarbonisation of the residential sector. There needs to be more regulatory certainty, greater public funding and a focus on addressing the skills gap.
Equally, landlords and developers must develop the knowledge and skills needed by the industry and take steps now to implement strategies to deliver net zero-ready homes.
Rob Preston, associate, Carter Jonas Cambridge
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